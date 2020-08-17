Adele Has No Idea When Her Next Album Is Coming

Adele has told fans she “honestly has no idea” when her new album will be released.
Adele took to Instagram to wax lyrical about self-help book Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living, written by Glennon Doyle.
And while the majority of her fans were quick to jump on board with her enthusiasm about the book, some followers only had one thing on their mind, with one asking the 32-year-old: “Adele where’s the album?”
“I honestly have no idea,” Adele replied.
Adele’s forthcoming album will be her first since her 2015 offering 25, which boasted hits including Hello and When We Were Young.
The star has undergone a transformation this year, changing her diet and exercise regime and losing almost 100 pounds in weight.
Adele is clearly feeling happier than ever and was full of praise for the self-help book, urging her fans to give it a read.
“If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream,” she wrote. “I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life – Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot!”
