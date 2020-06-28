 Adele's Fourth Album Bumped Into 2021 - Noise11.com
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images

Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images

Adele’s Fourth Album Bumped Into 2021

by Music-News.com on June 29, 2020

in News

Adele’s latest album is no longer set to be released in September.

The singer’s manager, Jonathan Dickins, has revealed the Covid-19 pandemic has halted the star’s plans to put a new album out this year.

“It isn’t coming in September, it’ll be ready when it’s ready,” he told Newsweek. “We’re all in the same boat; you’re doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops. It’ll come when it’s ready. I can’t put a date on that yet. We have music, but we’re still working (on it).”

Adele’s last album was the bestselling 25, which was released in 2015.

Fans have been wondering about Adele’s next album for years. She accidentally let slip that her latest record was set to debut in September during a wedding reception for her pal Laura Dockrill in March. In a clip that made the rounds online, the Hello hitmaker could be heard telling the crowd, “Expect my album in September” before performing at the event.

Several musicians have had to delay or scrap the release dates of much-anticipated albums during the global health crisis, including Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, and Alanis Morissette.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Chingy
Chingy To Release First Album In 13 Years

Chingy has decided to return to mainstream with his first studio album in 13 years ‘Crown Jewels’ coming in July.

20 hours ago
Dixie Chicks photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Dixie Chicks Become The Chicks

Dixie Chicks have changed their name to The Chicks in line with the change of attitude brought about by the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

3 days ago
Pete Murray at Noise11.com
Pete Murray Debuts ‘Found My Place’ Video

Pete Murray’s first new song in two years comes with a video shot in isolation and featuring his wife and daughter.

3 days ago
James Blunt, Plenary Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman photography
James Blunt Slams Madonna For Her Stupid Coronavirus Comment

James Blunt has criticised Madonna for calling the Covid-19 crisis a "great equaliser".

3 days ago
Nicki Minaj photo by Gerry Nicholls
Hackers Target Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey

Sensitive information about Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey is among the latest haul set to be auctioned off by celebrity hackers REvil.

3 days ago
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Apologises For Dissing Diddy

Eminem has apologised for being "heated in the moment" after slamming Diddy's media company REVOLT in his alternate verse from Conway The Machine's song Bang.

4 days ago
Judith Owen at the Paris Cat in Melbourne on Tuesday 7 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Judith Owen Covers Jess Glynne’s ‘Hold My Hand’

Judith Owen has previewed her upcoming ‘Both Things Are True’ album with a sultry cover of Jess Glynne’s ‘Hold My Hand’.

4 days ago