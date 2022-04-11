 Aerosmith Release Their Very First Recordings - Noise11.com
Aerosmith live in Sydney photo by Ros O'Gorman (2013)

Aerosmith live in Sydney photo by Ros O'Gorman (2013)

Aerosmith Release Their Very First Recordings

by Paul Cashmere on April 11, 2022

in News

Aerosmith have released one from the vaults. ‘Aerosmith 1971: The Road Starts Here’ features the band’s very first recordings.

According to Universal Music, “This landmark early recording was made with Joe Perry’s Wollensak reel-to-reel tape machine in 1971 by Mark Lehman who owned the infamous van and became Aerosmith’s one-man road crew, either in the band’s Boston rehearsal room in front of a few select friends, or at a rehearsal the band did during a soundcheck for an early show. All that is certain is that the tape captures a young, hungry rock band one year before being discovered and signing with Columbia Records and two years before their self-titled major label debut was released that helped catapult the band to one of the biggest rock acts of all time. The album release was produced by Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, and Steve Berkowitz”.

Listen

SIDE A:
Intro – Somebody

Reefer Head Woman

Walkin’ The Dog

SIDE B:
Movin’ Out

Major Barbara

Dream On

Mama Kin

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Timothy B Schmit of Eagles photo by Ros O'Gorman
Timothy B Schmit Releases ‘Heartbeat’ Ahead Of ‘Day By Day’ Solo Album

Timothy B. Schmit has released another preview of his upcoming solo album ‘Day By Day’ with the track ‘Heartbeat’.

12 hours ago
Frank Sinatra 70s “Flop” ‘Watertown’ To Be Given A Facelift

Frank Sinatra’s first album of the 1970s, the flop ‘Watertown’, has been newly mixed, remastered and expanded for a reissue in June.

16 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ozzy Osbourne Has Finished His Next Album

Ozzy Osbourne has "finished his new album". Ozzy Osbourne is "so happy" that he has "delivered" his new album to his record label Epic Records and has promised more information in the near future.

1 day ago
John Lydon, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
John Lydon’s Peeps Call ‘Pistol’ Series “A Fairytale”

John Lydon is continuing his rage against the Disney machine, labelling their upcoming Sex Pistols mini-series ‘Pistol’ “a fairytale”.

4 days ago
Pink Floyd 2022
Pink Floyd First New Music Since 1994 ‘A Song For Ukraine’

Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Nick Mason, longtime bass player Guy Pratt have teamed up with Ukraine’s Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Boombox, for a song for Ukraine ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’.

4 days ago
Public-Image-Ltd-Photo-By-Ros-OGorman
Pistols Trailer Debuts And John Lydon Isn’t Happy

The first trailer for the Danny Boyle Sex Pistols series ‘Pistols’ is here.

5 days ago
Nile Rodgers and Chic Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Fender To Release A Nile Rodgers Stratocaster

Fender will release a Nile Rodgers ‘Hitmaker’ Stratocaster honoring the instrument Rodgers played on hits by David Bowie, Diana Ross, Madonna, Daft Punk, Duran Duran, The B-52's, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Daddy Yankee, Robert Plant / The Honeydrippers, Jeff Beck, The Vaughan Brothers, Lady Gaga, Sister Sledge, INXS, Sam Smith and many more.

5 days ago