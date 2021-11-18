 Aerosmith To Release 1971 Recordings For Record Store Day - Noise11.com
Joey Kramer with Aerosmith photo by Ros OGorman

Joey Kramer with Aerosmith photo by Ros O'Gorman

Aerosmith To Release 1971 Recordings For Record Store Day

by Paul Cashmere on November 18, 2021

in News

Recently discovered early Aerosmith recordings will be official released for Record Store Day.

The 1971 recordings were made two years before the debut album from Aerosmith. It includes the initial recordings of ‘Mama Kin’, ‘Dream On’, ‘Walkin’ The Dog’, ‘Somebody’ and ‘Movin’ Out’ from the 1973 ‘Aerosmith’ album.

‘Reefer Head Woman’ was eventually released on Aerosmith’s sixth album 1979’s ‘Night In The Ruts’ and ‘Major Barbra’ appeared in 1986 on ‘Classics Live’.

The recordings were made with Joe Perry’s Wollensak reel-to-reel tape machine in 1971 by Mark Lehman who owned the infamous van and became Aerosmith’s one man road crew.

‘Aerosmith – 1971: The Road Starts Hear’ will be released on vinyl and cassette on 26 November.

Aerosmith – 1971: The Road Starts Hear Tracklisting:

SIDE A:
1. Intro – Somebody
2. Reefer Head Woman
3. Walkin’ The Dog
SIDE B:
1. Movin’ Out
2. Major Barbara
3. Dream On
4. Mama Kin

