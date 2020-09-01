 Akon Hope For 'Real-Life Wakanda' Will Be RefugeFrom Racial Injustice - Noise11.com
Akon. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Akon. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Akon Hope For ‘Real-Life Wakanda’ Will Be RefugeFrom Racial Injustice

by Music-News.com on September 2, 2020

in News

Akon has suggested that people facing racial injustice could move to the futuristic city he plans to build in his parents’ native Senegal.

Akon first announced plans for the project back in 2018, before closing a deal to build the $6 billion tech and tourism hub with Senegalese officials in January.

On Monday Akon announced that a third of the funding for the city is in place and that construction will begin next year – claiming it could be a haven for members of the African diaspora who have been poorly treated and discriminated against.

“The system back home treats them unfairly in so many different ways that you can never imagine,” Akon, who was born in the U.S., told the Associated Press, adding: “And they only go through it because they feel that there is no other way.”

The singer explained his dream was to make the city the first port of call for Africa.

“If you’re coming from America or Europe or elsewhere in the diaspora and you feel that you want to visit Africa, we want Senegal to be your first stop,” he said.

The site for the new city lies 62 miles (100 kilometres) outside the Senegalese capital of Dakar. Plans for the metropolis include glass buildings inspired by the shapes of traditional African sculptures, a seaside resort, and a tech hub. The city will use its own ‘AKoin’ cryptocurrency.

Akon has invited comparisons to Wakanda – the fictional futuristic African kingdom in the Black Panther movie – calling them an ‘honour’.

He claimed to have raised $2 billion of the $6 billion cost of the project from unnamed investors, with work estimated to take three years when it gets underway in 2021.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Casanovas
The Casanovas Influences Aren’t Quite What They Seem

The Casanovas are often aligned with AC/DC as a pub rock band but Damo Campbell and Tommy Boyce think otherwise.

3 hours ago
Lady Gaga Chromatica
Lady Gaga “Wear A Mask”

Lady Gaga urged people to wear face masks as she won five gongs at the first ever socially distant MTV Video Music Awards 2020.

1 day ago
Amber Lawrence
Country Star Amber Lawrence Mentors Primary School Children

For the past seven years country star Amber Lawrence has been visiting schools and performing free concerts for primary school children.

1 day ago
Cher
Cher Weighs In On Britney Spears Legal Woes

Cher has taken to Twitter to accuse the people behind Britney Spears' conservatorship of treating Britney like a 'cash cow'.

2 days ago
Evanescence
Voice from the Stone Director Creates New Evanescence Video

The director behind ‘Use My Voice’ the new video for Evanescence, is Eric D Howell, who has worked on ‘Voice From The Stone’.

2 days ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
Australian Charts: The Killers ‘Imploding The Mirage’ Debuts at No 1

The Killers see their sixth studio album called "Imploding the Mirage" become their third No.1 album in Australia this week, while the set also becomes their sixth consecutive #1 in England (a first for a non England based band).

3 days ago
The Casanovas
The Casanovas Discuss AC/DC As ‘Reptilian Overlord’ Is Released

AC/DC’s fifth album ‘Let There Be Rock’ came just two years and one month after the release of their debut album. The Casanova’s fifth album (counting the first EP) comes 20 years after the first. The Casanova’s Tommy Boyce and Damo Campbell’s minds were blow by that fun fact.

5 days ago