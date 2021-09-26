Alan Lancaster of Status Quo Has Died In Sydney At Age 72 - Noise11.com

Alan Lancaster, the bass player for Status Quo from 1967 to 1985, has died at his home in Sydney at the age of 72.

According to Entertainment reporter Craig Bennett, Alan had been suffering from Multiple Sclerosis for some time.

Craig posted:

At the request of his loving and deeply cherished family, am heartbroken to announce the passing of Alan Lancaster, British born music royalty, guitar God and founding member of iconic band, Status Quo. Alan Lancaster passed away this morning at his Sydney home, surrounded by family. Alan had been dealing with Multiple Sclerosis. He was 72. Status Quo began Rockin’ All Over The World in 1967. The legendary band amassed decades of hit songs, including Down Down and Whatever You Want. Alan married his beautiful wife Dayle Lancaster in 1978. They met when Alan and Status Quo, along with Slade and Lindisfarne, toured Australia in 1973. Alan, who was a dear and special friend, is survived by Dayle, his children Alan Jr, Toni and David, plus five grandchildren. Dayle said this morning that Alan loved his life in Australia. His mother and father, plus his brother and sister also moved to Australia. Dayle said: ‘we are all heartbroken. Alan had a wonderful wit and a fabulously dry sense of humour. He was a devoted and adoring husband, father and grandfather. Family was always his focus.’ Despite having MS and issues with his mobility, Alan participated in hugely successful reunion tours in the UK & Europe in 2013 & 2014. He bravely played to thousands of adoring fans..and loved being back with the band and his loyal Quo army.

Vale to an absolute legend and one of the nicest people in rock and roll

Alan Lancaster was a founding member of Status Quo. Alan met Status Quo frontman and songwriter Francis Rossi at school where they were both in the school orchestra.

Status Quo had over 60 Top 40 hits in the UK and hold the record for appearing on Top of the Pops more than any other act.

They had 25 UK Top10 albums and released over 100 singles. In July 1985 they opened Live Aid.

Lancaster’s last album with Status Quo was ‘Back to Back’ in 1983.

Alan migrated to Australia in the 1980s and lived in Sydney. In 1988 he formed The Bombers in Sydney with The Angels’ guitarist John Brewster. Brewster and Lancaster later had the Lancaster Brewster Band with Angry Anderson as their occasional singer.

Alan was also a member of Australian supergroup The Party Boys in 1987. They had a couple of hits with covers of ‘Hold Your Head Up’ and ‘He’s Gonna Step On You Again’.

Alan did eventually reunite with Francis Rossi, Rick Parfitt and John Coghlan for concerts in the UK in 2013. His last ever show as a Quo member was 12 April 2014 in Dublin.

Rick Parfitt of Status Quo died in 2016 at age 68.

