Alanis Morissette Jagged Little Pill To Launch In Sydney In December - Noise11.com

 Alanis Morissette Jagged Little Pill To Launch In Sydney In December
Natalie Bassingthwaighte photo by Evan Zimmerman

Natalie Bassingthwaighte photo by Evan Zimmerman

Alanis Morissette Jagged Little Pill To Launch In Sydney In December

by Paul Cashmere on September 28, 2021

in News

‘Jagged Little Pill’, the musical based on the music of Alanis Morissette, will premiere in Sydney in December.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte will star as Mary Jane Healy in the Australian production.

“I am beyond excited and privileged to be part of this incredible show. I have such admiration for the key creative team in Alanis, Diablo and Diane who have created a show full of heart, courage, determination, and a vulnerability which I am looking forward to bringing to the role of MJ. I was a huge Alanis fan and of the album as a young adult, a time where I was discovering what sort of person I wanted to become, and I can’t wait to be able to tell this story on stage through the incredible music and lyrics entertaining audiences but also filling them with hopeful inspiration.”, said Natalie Bassingthwaighte.

“The world and Covid-19 have not made things easy, but we know that our endlessly resourceful and tenacious partners Trafalgar Entertainment have assembled an extraordinary cast and team and we can’t wait to reopen the historic Theatre Royal Sydney and show Australian audiences the uncompromising power of JAGGED LITTLE PILL,” said lead producer Arvind Ethan David.

The ‘Jagged Little Pill’ production will take place from 2 to 19 December and then head to other states. All performances will have conditions of entry adhering to the relevant NSW Government Public Health Orders and health advice.

The original Broadway show premiered in December 2019 but was shut down three months later because of Covid. The show has earned a 2021 Grammy Award win for the Best Musical Theatre Album released through Atlantic Records and then 15 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical, Best Director, Best Book and Best Choreography making it the production with the highest number of Tony Award nominations for this season.

