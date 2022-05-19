 Alanis Morissette To Release Meditation Album - Noise11.com
Alanis Morissette To Release Meditation Album

by Music-News.com on May 20, 2022

Alanis Morissette has recorded a meditation album.

Alanis announced on Wednesday that she will be releasing The Storm Before the Calm on 17 June.

Co-written by Dave Harrington, Alanis will guide fans through 11 different meditations on the album, with the first track, Safety – Empath in Paradise, now available to listen to.

“Meditating rests my interior, to the point where I can have access to ideas and visions and inspirations – I can hear my own capital-S Self. Music, for me, is like a portal in a way, an invitation into a state of being that I’m not normally in,” the 47-year-old said. “Making the record kept me super connected and accountable during COVID, when I felt like I was just going to disappear and float away.”

In addition to traditional outlets, The Storm Before the Calm will also be released on the mental health app Calm.

The news comes as Alanis resumes her world tour celebrating 25 years of her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, with the next leg to kick off in Glasgow, Scotland on 19 June.

