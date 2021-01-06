Albo Casts His Votes For Triple J’s Hottest 100 - Noise11.com

Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese has voted early and voted often for the Triple J Hottest 100.
Albo has picked 10 of his favourite songs from 2020 and cast his votes for the Hottest 100 airing Sunday 24 January 2021 on Triple J.
Here are Albo’s choices:
Lime Cordiale – Reality Check Please
Alex The Astronaut – I Think You’re Great
Tired Lion – Cya Later
Gordi – Extraordinary Life
The Strokes – Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus
Amy Shark – Everybody Rise
Ball Park Music – Cherub
Julia Jacklin – to perth, before the border closes
Powderfinger – Day By Day
Vera Blue – Lie To Me
You can vote at https://hottest100.abc.net.au
