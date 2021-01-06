 Albo Casts His Votes For Triple J’s Hottest 100 - Noise11.com
2017 Record Store Day Ambassador Anthony Albanese (aka Albo) at Red Eye Records handing over the Ambassadorship to the current ambassadors. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Albo Casts His Votes For Triple J’s Hottest 100

by Paul Cashmere on January 6, 2021

Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese has voted early and voted often for the Triple J Hottest 100.

Albo has picked 10 of his favourite songs from 2020 and cast his votes for the Hottest 100 airing Sunday 24 January 2021 on Triple J.

Here are Albo’s choices:

Lime Cordiale – Reality Check Please

Alex The Astronaut – I Think You’re Great

Tired Lion – Cya Later

Gordi – Extraordinary Life

The Strokes – Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus

Amy Shark – Everybody Rise

Ball Park Music – Cherub

Julia Jacklin – to perth, before the border closes

Powderfinger – Day By Day

Vera Blue – Lie To Me

You can vote at https://hottest100.abc.net.au

Noise11.com

