Albo Casts His Votes For Triple J’s Hottest 100 - Noise11.com

Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese has voted early and voted often for the Triple J Hottest 100.

Albo has picked 10 of his favourite songs from 2020 and cast his votes for the Hottest 100 airing Sunday 24 January 2021 on Triple J.

Here are Albo’s choices:

Lime Cordiale – Reality Check Please

Alex The Astronaut – I Think You’re Great

Tired Lion – Cya Later

Gordi – Extraordinary Life

The Strokes – Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus

Amy Shark – Everybody Rise

Ball Park Music – Cherub

Julia Jacklin – to perth, before the border closes

Powderfinger – Day By Day

Vera Blue – Lie To Me

You can vote at https://hottest100.abc.net.au

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments