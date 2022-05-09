 Albo Fan Deniz Tek Has A New Solo Album ‘Long Before Dark’ - Noise11.com
Deniz Tek Long Before Day

Albo Fan Deniz Tek Has A New Solo Album ‘Long Before Dark’

by Paul Cashmere on May 9, 2022

in News

Radio Birdman’s Deniz Tek has a new album on the way and he is happy to say he is as big a fan of Australia’s next Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as Albo is of him.

“We like Albo. When we play in Sydney he always show up at the concert. We always give him a pass and he always comes back stage and has a couple of beers with us,” Deniz told Noise11.com

Albo will no doubt to be pleased to here Deniz Tek has a new solo album coming out this month. ‘Long After Dark’ features Keith Streng of The Fleshtones on drums, Producer Bob Brown also on bass and Deniz’s daughter Anne Tek providing the duel guitar alongside for father.

Deniz relocated from Australia to Hawaii two years ago and wrote the songs on his coffee farm. (funfact: Deniz is a doctor and at one time was an ex-Navy surgeon based at HMAS Albatross in Nowra, NSW.

Deniz has released ‘Long Before Dark’ on his own Career Records. He set up the label with Ron Sanchez as an outlet for their musical projects in 2002. The label houses a small roster of Donovan’s Brain, The Nomads, Roy Loney and Deniz Tek.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jimmy Barnes Soul Deep 30
Jimmy Barnes Premieres New Song and Video For ‘Do You Love Me’ With Josh Teskey

Jimmy Barnes has teamed up with Teskey brother Josh Teskey for a new version of the 1962 hit for The Contours’ ‘Do You Love Me’.

1 hour ago
Timothy B Schmit of Eagles photo by Ros O'Gorman
Timothy B Schmit Releases His Seventh Album ‘Day By Day’

Eagles bass player Timothy B. Schmit has released his first solo album in seven years ‘Day By Day’.

2 hours ago
Mickey Gilley
Country Legend Mickey Gilley Dies At Age 86

Country great Mickey Gilley has died at the age of 86.

1 day ago
Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones images by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, photo
The Rolling Stones Share Two More El Mocambo Live Tracks

The Rolling Stones have shared two previously unreleased gems from their famed 1977 Toronto club show.

2 days ago
Bat Out of Hell The Musical
Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical To Set Up Shop In Las Vegas and London

‘Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical’, featuring the music of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf, will begin a Las Vegas residency in September and be housed also in London from February 2023.

3 days ago
Southern Contemporary Rock Assembly SCRA
Southern Contemporary Rock Assembly ‘SCRA’ To Be Reissued To Mark 50th Anniversary

‘SCRA’, the classic 70s album by Sydney jazz-rock band Southern Contemporary Rock Assembly, will be issued on CD by Philip Israel’s Possum Records in July.

3 days ago
Girl From The North Country - Lisa McCune, Peter Carroll, Peter Kowitz, photo by Daniel Boud
‘Girl From The North Country’ Implants The Music of Bob Dylan Into A Heartbreaking 1930s Story

There are two reasons to see ‘Girl From The North Country’ – the story and the music. Both are independent of each other.

3 days ago