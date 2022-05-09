Albo Fan Deniz Tek Has A New Solo Album ‘Long Before Dark’ - Noise11.com

Radio Birdman’s Deniz Tek has a new album on the way and he is happy to say he is as big a fan of Australia’s next Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as Albo is of him.

“We like Albo. When we play in Sydney he always show up at the concert. We always give him a pass and he always comes back stage and has a couple of beers with us,” Deniz told Noise11.com

Albo will no doubt to be pleased to here Deniz Tek has a new solo album coming out this month. ‘Long After Dark’ features Keith Streng of The Fleshtones on drums, Producer Bob Brown also on bass and Deniz’s daughter Anne Tek providing the duel guitar alongside for father.

Deniz relocated from Australia to Hawaii two years ago and wrote the songs on his coffee farm. (funfact: Deniz is a doctor and at one time was an ex-Navy surgeon based at HMAS Albatross in Nowra, NSW.

Deniz has released ‘Long Before Dark’ on his own Career Records. He set up the label with Ron Sanchez as an outlet for their musical projects in 2002. The label houses a small roster of Donovan’s Brain, The Nomads, Roy Loney and Deniz Tek.

