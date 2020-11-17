 Alice Cooper Debuts His Hot Sauce - Noise11.com

Alice Cooper Debuts His Hot Sauce

by Paul Cashmere on November 17, 2020

in News

Alice Cooper has debuted his own line of Hot Sauce.

Alice Hot Sauce comes in three intensities, the mid ‘Welcome To My Nightmare’, the medium ‘No More Mr Nice Guy’ and the ‘Poison’.

‘Welcome to my Nightmare’ has the heat of Serrano chiles and a flavour of lime with a touch of garlic and hint of cumin.

‘No More Mr Nice Guy’ is made with aged habanero peppers while Poison is the juice of Reaper chiles.

Alice also has a new album’ Detroit Stories’ is out on 26 February. The first single ‘Rock and Roll’ is a cover of the Lou Reed classic and features Lou’s guitarist from the original song Steve Hunter as well as Joe Bonamassa.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

AliceCooper270809_29950.jpg AliceCooper270809_29983.jpg AliceCooper270809_29990.jpg AliceCooper270809_30008.jpg AliceCooper270809_30050.jpg AliceCooper270809_30125.jpg Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Nita Strauss Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Alice Cooper Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo Glen Sobel Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Max Merritt’s Posthumous Album ‘I Can Dream’ To Be Released

‘I Can Dream’, the final album by Max Merritt will be released on Robert Rigby’s Fanfare Records.

3 days ago
Geezer Butler Black Sabbath Photo By Ros-OGorman
Geezer Butler Slams ‘Crude’ Cardi B

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler has blasted the hip-hop star's X-rated Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, which has courted controversy for its graphic sexual innuendos and its accompanying racy music video since its release in August.

5 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Keith Richards ‘I’ll Croak When I Croak’

Keith Richards has escaped death several times over the years, from drug addiction and house fires to stage accidents, but he pays no attention to predictions of when he's going to die and insisted "I'll croak when I croak".

6 days ago
Barry Gibb at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sir Barry Gibb And Friends Re-Record Bee Gees Songbook

Sir Barry Gibb has gathered his famous friends to revisit his Bee Gees songbook for ‘Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol 1’.

November 6, 2020
Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash
Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash Classic Gets An Orchestrated Make-Over

‘Girl From The North Country’, the Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan classic included on Dylan’s ‘Nashville Skyline’, will have an all-new sound with the new version featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is released on 13 November 2020.

November 5, 2020
Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Wonder Asks ‘The Universe Is Watching – What Happens Next?’

Stevie Wonder has delivered a powerful message about unity to the American people following the 2020 election.

November 5, 2020
Davy Jones Its Christmas Time Once More
Monkees Producer Chip Douglas Is Working On A Davy Jones Christmas Album

A new album of Davy Jones Christmas songs ‘It’s Christmas Time Once More’ is coming on November 13 and The Monkees’ producer Chip Douglas is behind it.

November 4, 2020