Alice Cooper Debuts His Hot Sauce - Noise11.com

Alice Cooper has debuted his own line of Hot Sauce.

Alice Hot Sauce comes in three intensities, the mid ‘Welcome To My Nightmare’, the medium ‘No More Mr Nice Guy’ and the ‘Poison’.

‘Welcome to my Nightmare’ has the heat of Serrano chiles and a flavour of lime with a touch of garlic and hint of cumin.

‘No More Mr Nice Guy’ is made with aged habanero peppers while Poison is the juice of Reaper chiles.

Alice also has a new album’ Detroit Stories’ is out on 26 February. The first single ‘Rock and Roll’ is a cover of the Lou Reed classic and features Lou’s guitarist from the original song Steve Hunter as well as Joe Bonamassa.

