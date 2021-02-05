 Alice Cooper Turns 73 And Premieres ‘Social Debris’ Video - Noise11.com
Alice Cooper Turns 73 And Premieres ‘Social Debris’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on February 5, 2021

in News

As Alice Cooper turns 73 the rock legend has shared a new song ‘Social Debris’.

“The single “Social Debris” is a gift to Detroit, to my fans and to myself”, says Alice Cooper. “The track was written by the original Alice Cooper band.

“We never thought that we would ever fit in; the Alice Cooper band didn’t fit in with anybody, because we were doing things that no other band did. We didn’t fit in with the folk scene, we didn’t fit in with the metal scene, we really didn’t fit in with anything that was going on at that time. We just always felt like we were outsiders. We felt like we were social debris, we were in our own little world. So “Social Debris” was just the original band writing a song about us, essentially. And it came out sounding like it belonged into 1971. That’s just the original band – you can’t change that, it’s great.”

The Alice Cooper Band released eight albums between 1969 and 1973 including the classic ‘School’s Out’ and ‘Billion Dollar Babies’ albums.

Following the final Alice Cooper Band album ‘Muscle of Love’ in 1973, Alice went solo. His first solo album was ‘Welcome To My Nightmare’ (1975).

The new Alice Cooper album ‘Detroit Stories’ will be released on 26 February 2021.

Tracklist
1. Rock ‘n’ Roll
2. Go Man Go (Album Version)
3. Our Love Will Change The World
4. Social Debris
5. $1000 High Heel Shoes
6. Hail Mary
7. Detroit City 2021 (Album Version)
8. Drunk And In Love
9. Independence Dave
10. I Hate You
11. Wonderful World
12. Sister Anne (Album Version)
13. Hanging On By A Thread (Don’t Give Up)
14. Shut Up And Rock
15. East Side Story (Album Version)

