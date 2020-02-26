 Amy Winehouse To Receive A Walk of Fame Plaque In Camden - Noise11.com
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere

Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere

Amy Winehouse To Receive A Walk of Fame Plaque In Camden

by Music-News.com on February 27, 2020

in News

Amy Winehouse is to receive a plaque at Camden Markets in the UK.

Amy, who tragically passed away aged 27 in 2011, is set to be recognised on March 4 with a spot on Camden’s special new monument, followed by a fundraiser for the Amy Winehouse Foundation at the town’s Stables Market.

In a joint statement, Amy’s parents Mitch and Janis Winehouse said: “We all know how much Amy adored her beloved Camden, so how fitting that her name is now part of the very fabric of the place she loved.

“To be part of the ‘Music Walk of Fame’ is such a great honour. We’re absolutely delighted that Amy’s musical legacy is being celebrated in this way.”

Before Amy’s stone is unveiled, ska legends Madness will be honoured with their own spot on the Walk of Fame on Monday (02.03.20), and the band said they owe a lot to Camden.

They added: “Camden town has always been a hot bed of culture and music and we had the great privilege to have been given lift off from this great town.

“Without Camden we would have been nothing so it’s a great honour to be the recipients of the Music Walk of Fame stone. Thank you”

And on March 6, Soul II Soul will also be recognised, with The Brand New Heavies set for a live performance after the ceremony, as well as a DJ set from Jazzie Q and Aitch B.

Jazzie B said: “It’s great to be recognised for the music we produced and the movement we created, just a stone’s throw from where it all began.”

Last year, The Who were the first act to be honoured on at the site of the new monument.

The ‘founding stone’ itself will act at a guide to the unfolding route of the walk, with big names – from artists and creatures to executives and the media – set to be recognised at the global attraction.

Over the course of each year, up to 20 stones will be laid and marked with special celebrations, with AR technology also used to turn the streets into a museum.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Wendy Matthews, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Apia, Shorrock and the Songs of Paul Simon … Wendy Matthews Has Some Busy Months Ahead

Over the next three months Wendy Matthews fans will have the chance to see her sing the songs of Paul Simon, make her first ever public performance of ‘You’ve Always Got The Blues’ with Kate Ceberano for Apia and sing at a very special show with Little River Band founder Glenn Shorrock in Little River, the Victorian town LRB was named after.

13 hours ago
Placido Domingo
Placido Domingo Dropped From Spanish Show After More Sexual Misconduct Allegations Surface

Spanish authorities have scrapped two upcoming performances by embattled opera star Placido Domingo "in solidarity" with his alleged sexual misconduct victims.

1 day ago
Judith Owen Is Coming Back To Australia and It Will Be Impressive

I first saw Judith Owen at The Cat Club in Melbourne in 2016. It was breathtaking.

2 days ago
David Roback
David Roback of Mazzy Star Dies Aged 61

Mazzy Star guitarist and songwriter David Roback has died at the age of 61. A cause of death is yet to be revealed.

2 days ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna Fans Furious After Three Hour Show Delay

Madonna's Madame X Show in Paris was delayed by three hours on Saturday after the production was hit with "unforeseen technical problems".

2 days ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams Extends His Vegas Stay

Robbie Williams has announced more Vegas dates.

2 days ago
a-ha at A Day On The Green 2020 photo by Serge Thomann
a-ha and Rick Astley, Melbourne, 23 February 2020 #REVIEW

There are some people who think a-ha and Rick Astley are one-hit-wonders. Those misguided folk not only missed out on some brilliant pop tunes, they presumably weren't at a-ha and Rick Astley's Melbourne joint shows last weekend.

2 days ago