Amy Winehouse To Receive A Walk of Fame Plaque In Camden

Amy Winehouse is to receive a plaque at Camden Markets in the UK.

Amy, who tragically passed away aged 27 in 2011, is set to be recognised on March 4 with a spot on Camden’s special new monument, followed by a fundraiser for the Amy Winehouse Foundation at the town’s Stables Market.

In a joint statement, Amy’s parents Mitch and Janis Winehouse said: “We all know how much Amy adored her beloved Camden, so how fitting that her name is now part of the very fabric of the place she loved.

“To be part of the ‘Music Walk of Fame’ is such a great honour. We’re absolutely delighted that Amy’s musical legacy is being celebrated in this way.”

Before Amy’s stone is unveiled, ska legends Madness will be honoured with their own spot on the Walk of Fame on Monday (02.03.20), and the band said they owe a lot to Camden.

They added: “Camden town has always been a hot bed of culture and music and we had the great privilege to have been given lift off from this great town.

“Without Camden we would have been nothing so it’s a great honour to be the recipients of the Music Walk of Fame stone. Thank you”

And on March 6, Soul II Soul will also be recognised, with The Brand New Heavies set for a live performance after the ceremony, as well as a DJ set from Jazzie Q and Aitch B.

Jazzie B said: “It’s great to be recognised for the music we produced and the movement we created, just a stone’s throw from where it all began.”

Last year, The Who were the first act to be honoured on at the site of the new monument.

The ‘founding stone’ itself will act at a guide to the unfolding route of the walk, with big names – from artists and creatures to executives and the media – set to be recognised at the global attraction.

Over the course of each year, up to 20 stones will be laid and marked with special celebrations, with AR technology also used to turn the streets into a museum.

