Andrea Bocelli Performs At Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Wedding - Noise11.com

Andrea Bocelli Performs At Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Wedding

by Music-News.com on May 24, 2022

in News

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding reception on Sunday.

Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian shared a video on her Instagram Stories showing the opera superstar and his son Matteo performing Can’t Help Falling in Love in front of guests at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy.

The footage shows the newlyweds exchanging a kiss, embracing and swaying to the music onstage behind the tenor.

In a statement to People before the performance, Andrea and Matteo explained that Domenico Dolce, one half of the famed design duo Dolce & Gabbana, organised the surprise.

“Domenico Dolce called us last week and asked if we could create a unique surprise for his friends Kourtney and Travis, and all the Kardashian family,” they said. “Portofino is in everyone’s heart and we replied positively to such a lovely moment in their life. We wish them all the best for their future together.”

Dolce & Gabbana have been heavily involved in Kourtney and Travis’ third nuptials. They designed their wedding attire and the service took place at their Villa Olivetta estate.

A source close to the wedding told People that the 63-year-old tenor also performed I Found My Love in Portofino and Fall on Me during the reception.

Following his set, a DJ entertained the guests by playing disco classics. Clips posted on TikTok by Kylie Jenner show Kim, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner dancing by their table and their mother Kris Jenner dancing onstage.

Kourtney and Travis had their first wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in April, but it was not legally binding. They got legally married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California earlier this month.

music-news.com

