 Andrew Farriss Never Thought ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ Fitted INXS’ ‘Kick’ Album - Noise11.com
Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman

Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman

Andrew Farriss Never Thought ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ Fitted INXS’ ‘Kick’ Album

by Paul Cashmere on October 20, 2020

in News

When INXS recorded ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ songwriter Andrew Farriss didn’t think it was right for their upcoming ‘Kick’ album.

In an interview with Noise11.com Andrew said, “When we were recording the ‘Kick’ album I remember I enjoyed writing that song with Michael (Hutchence) but when we tracked it and listened back to it I was surprised the record producer Chris Thomas wanted to put it on the ‘Kick’ album.

“I never thought ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ suited that album,” Andrew said. “It was more funk and groove based and experimental back then. We wanted to do things like that. And then there was this ballad song called ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ and it had classical instruments in it and I thought ‘whoa’. It was like from outer space. Chris Thomas being one of the greatest record producers ever was right about that song”.

The song went on to earn INXS a place in Australian culture. “I remember being quite emotional when I first saw how ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ was being used for Port Adelaide’s footy anthem,” he says. “I looked at it and I thought this isn’t about pop music or charts or money. This is about a culture in a country with something I had to do with and that was overwhelming”.

Watch the Noise11 Andrew Farriss interview.

2020 was the year Andrew Farriss was going to release his debut solo album. Covid got in the way and instead Andrew has released a five-track EP ‘Love Makes The World’. ‘Love Makes The World’ is out now. Andrew’s debut solo album will now be released in March, 2021.

