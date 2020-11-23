Andrew Farriss Performs ‘My Brother’ For Michael Hutchence - Noise11.com

Andrew Farriss has performed an acoustic version of his song ‘My Brother’ and dedicated the performance to Michael Hutchence.

This week (22 November) marked the 17th anniversary of the death of INXS singer Hutchence. “I dedicate this song to Michael. Lost but never forgotten,” Andrew said.

Talking to Noise11.com, Andrew Farriss explained the song. “I Wrote ‘My Brother’ with Jon Stevens. Both of us have lost male figures in our lives and as songwriters we went there. We started talking about it and felt safe to talk about it. Blokes are necessarily good about talking about loss. We like to talk about the footy or other things that are going on in our lives, or fixing things. We aren’t always good about talking about things that push buttons with us. Jon and I shared the experience writing the song. We actually wrote the song quite a long time ago.”

Watch the Noise11 Andrew Farriss interview.

Andrew Farriss ‘Love Makes The World’ is out now.

