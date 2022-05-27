 Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode Dies Aged 60 - Noise11.com
Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode Dies Aged 60

by Paul Cashmere on May 27, 2022

Andy Fletcher, the keyboard player for Depeche Mode, has died at the age of 60.

Fletcher was a founding member of Depeche Mode with Dave Gahan, Martin Gore and Vince Clarke in 1980. Every one of the 14 Depeche Mode albums has been Top 10 in the UK including the most recent ‘Spirit’ in 2017.

Depeche Mode had their first intentional hit in 1981 with ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’.It reached no 8 in the UK and no 4 in Australia.

The first US hit was ‘People Are People’ in 1984. It went to no 13 in the USA and no 4 in the UK.

The biggest album for Depeche Mode was ‘Violator’, selling over 3 million in the USA.

Alison Moyet, who also went to school with Fletcher, said, “I have just heard the news. Since we were 10. Same estate. Class mates to label mates. He who kept faith with all the old gang and they with him. It doesn’t compute. Fletch. I have no words”.

Pet Shop Boys posted, “We’re saddened and shocked that Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode has died. Fletch was a warm, friendly and funny person who loved electronic music and could also give sensible advice about the music business.”

Lol Tolhurst of The Cure wrote, “Very sad news today. Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode has passed. I knew Andy and considered him a friend. We crossed many of the same pathways as younger men . My heart goes out to his family, bandmates, and DM fans. RIP Fletch.”

Vernon Reid of Living Colour wrote, “From the MOMENT Violator begins, you know you have been ushered into a New Landscape of Sound. Delightful. Familiar. Strange. Funky. Unknown. Every swell, Every attack is transportive. Every sound Just So. Andy Fletcher was a Mage, not a muggle.”

