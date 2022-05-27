Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode Dies Aged 60 - Noise11.com

Andy Fletcher, the keyboard player for Depeche Mode, has died at the age of 60.

Fletcher was a founding member of Depeche Mode with Dave Gahan, Martin Gore and Vince Clarke in 1980. Every one of the 14 Depeche Mode albums has been Top 10 in the UK including the most recent ‘Spirit’ in 2017.

Depeche Mode had their first intentional hit in 1981 with ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’.It reached no 8 in the UK and no 4 in Australia.

The first US hit was ‘People Are People’ in 1984. It went to no 13 in the USA and no 4 in the UK.

The biggest album for Depeche Mode was ‘Violator’, selling over 3 million in the USA.

Alison Moyet, who also went to school with Fletcher, said, “I have just heard the news. Since we were 10. Same estate. Class mates to label mates. He who kept faith with all the old gang and they with him. It doesn’t compute. Fletch. I have no words”.

I have just heard the news. Since we were 10. Same estate. Class mates to label mates. He who kept faith with all the old gang and they with him. It doesn’t compute. Fletch. I have no words. #andyfletcher — Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) May 26, 2022

Pet Shop Boys posted, “We’re saddened and shocked that Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode has died. Fletch was a warm, friendly and funny person who loved electronic music and could also give sensible advice about the music business.”

We’re saddened and shocked that Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode has died. Fletch was a warm, friendly and funny person who loved electronic music and could also give sensible advice about the music business. pic.twitter.com/tOMQaeaFoc — Pet Shop Boys (@petshopboys) May 26, 2022

Lol Tolhurst of The Cure wrote, “Very sad news today. Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode has passed. I knew Andy and considered him a friend. We crossed many of the same pathways as younger men . My heart goes out to his family, bandmates, and DM fans. RIP Fletch.”

Very sad news today. Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode has passed. I knew Andy and considered him a friend. We crossed many of the same pathways as younger men . My heart goes out to his family, bandmates, and DM fans. RIP Fletch. — Lol Tolhurst (@LolTolhurst) May 26, 2022

Vernon Reid of Living Colour wrote, “From the MOMENT Violator begins, you know you have been ushered into a New Landscape of Sound. Delightful. Familiar. Strange. Funky. Unknown. Every swell, Every attack is transportive. Every sound Just So. Andy Fletcher was a Mage, not a muggle.”

From the MOMENT Violator begins, you know you have been ushered into a New Landscape of Sound. Delightful. Familiar. Strange. Funky. Unknown. Every swell, Every attack is transportive. Every sound Just So. Andy Fletcher was a Mage, not a muggle.

🌹 — Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) May 26, 2022

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

