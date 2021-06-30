Announcement: Art of Music Dinner Postponed - Noise11.com

Organisers of the Art of Music Dinner and Auction have announced that the event will be postponed until Saturday, 18 September 2021 due to the current COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney.

Tickets to the 2021 Art of Music, presented by Jenny Morris and Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy (Noro), will remain on sale with works from Holly Greenwood, Nicholas Harding, Leila Jeffreys, Laura Jones, Guy Maestri, Robert Malherbe, Tim Minchin, Alex Seton and Josh Yeldham delivered and ready to be auctioned at the Art Gallery of New South Wales in September.

Art of Music takes Australia’s music royalty, pairs them up with some of Australia’s greatest living artists and then unites them with one of the world’s most inspirational charities. Due to the financial impact that COVID-19 has had on the non-profit organisation, coupled with the heightened demand for services, the proceeds from the Art of Music 2021 event come at a crucial time for Noro.

Tickets to this special event are almost sold out and anyone wishing to attend should book now. The booking form is available from – artofmusic.com.au.

For anyone unable to attend the event, tax deductible donations can be made at noro.org.au.

Saturday, 18 September 2021

Grand Court – Art Gallery of New South Wales

Art Gallery Road, The Domain, Sydney

6.30pm – Artwork viewing | 7.00pm – Dinner & Auction

Featuring performances by Tim Minchin, Kate Ceberano,

Ngaiire and PJ Harding

2021 ART OF MUSIC ARTWORKS

Holly Greenwood: Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore by Marlon Williams and Aldous Harding

Nicholas Harding: Paint My Heart by The Teskey Brothers

Leila Jeffreys: Bury Me Deep In Love by The Triffids

Laura Jones: Fall into My Arms by Ngaiire

Guy Maestri: The Bunyip of Berkeley’s Creek read by Nick Cave

Robert Malherbe: All Brand New by Underground Lovers

Tim Minchin: Airport Piano

Alex Seton: Solid Rock by Goanna

