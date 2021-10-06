 Announcement: Valley Sounds Postponed Until 2022 - Noise11.com
Announcement: Valley Sounds Postponed Until 2022

by Announcement on October 6, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

With the ongoing uncertainty around lockdowns and capacities for live music due to the pandemic, Valley Sounds, the Yarra Valley’s first Acoustic Festival, will move to Sunday March 27, 2022.

The inaugural 2021 event was set to take place on Sunday November 21 at Yarra Valley’s Wandin Park Estate.

The location and line-up for Valley Sounds in 2022 remains the same – showcasing some of Australia’s finest singer songwriters in James Reyne, Mark Seymour, Ash Grunwald, Nick Barker and Tracy McNeil. All tickets are valid for the new date.

The event will be headlined by the iconic James Reyne – celebrated for his work out front of Australian Crawl and an unparalleled solo career of twelve studio albums, including last year’s critically acclaimed Toon Town Lullaby.

James Reyne is one of our finest singers and lyricists, responsible for songs such as ‘Reckless’, ‘The Boys Light Up’, ‘Beautiful People’, ‘Lakeside’, ‘Daughters Of The Northern Coast’, ‘Fall Of Rome’, ‘Hammerhead’, ‘Motor’s Too Fast’ and ‘Slave’.

The hits have been flowing for Reyne for more than 40 years, the release of Toon Town Lullaby in 2020 coinciding with the 40th anniversary of Australian Crawl’s debut album, The Boys Light Up.

James Reyne has had 19 top 40 hits – nine solo, seven with Australian Crawl, and three as part of Company Of Strangers, with six Top 10 hits and eleven Top 10 albums. He was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 1996 and was honoured with the Order of Australia (OAM) in 2014.

Valley Sounds
Sunday March 27, 2022
Wandin Park Estate

James Reyne
Mark Seymour
Ash Grunwald
Nick Barker
Tracy McNeil

Tickets on sale now from here or www.valleysounds.com.au

