Archie Roach Reschedules Postponed Dates - Noise11.com

Archie Roach has rescheduled the 14 dates in NSW postponed due to the pandemic.

“COVID really stopped a lot of us from going out to do what we love doing, playing music and interacting with people. I’m busting to get back on the road again; it’s been too long,” explains Archie.

ARCHIE ROACH 2022 NSW TOUR

Wed 26 Jan – Yabun Festival, Sydney NSW

Thu 27 Jan – Supper Club @ Mary’s Underground, Sydney NSW

Sat 29 Jan – Norpa, Lismore NSW

Sun 30 Jan – Saraton Theatre, Grafton NSW (3pm Show)

Tue 01 Feb & Wed 02 Feb – Jetty Memorial Theatre, Coffs Harbour NSW

Fri 04 Feb – City Hall, Newcastle NSW

Sat 05 Feb – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Sun 06 Feb – Tilba Valley Winery & Alehouse, Central Tilba NSW

Tue 08 Feb – Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Bathurst NSW

Wed 09 Feb – Dubbo Regional Theatre & Convention Centre, Dubbo NSW

Sat 09 Apr – Griffith Regional Theatre, Griffith NSW

Sun 10 Apr – Wagga Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga NSW (6.30pm Show)

Mon 18 Apr – Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury NSW (6.30pm Show)

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



