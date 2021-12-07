 Archie Roach Reschedules Postponed Dates - Noise11.com
Archie Roach Reschedules Postponed Dates

by Paul Cashmere on December 8, 2021

in News

Archie Roach has rescheduled the 14 dates in NSW postponed due to the pandemic.

“COVID really stopped a lot of us from going out to do what we love doing, playing music and interacting with people. I’m busting to get back on the road again; it’s been too long,” explains Archie.

ARCHIE ROACH 2022 NSW TOUR

Wed 26 Jan – Yabun Festival, Sydney NSW
Thu 27 Jan – Supper Club @ Mary’s Underground, Sydney NSW
Sat 29 Jan – Norpa, Lismore NSW
Sun 30 Jan – Saraton Theatre, Grafton NSW (3pm Show)
Tue 01 Feb & Wed 02 Feb – Jetty Memorial Theatre, Coffs Harbour NSW
Fri 04 Feb – City Hall, Newcastle NSW
Sat 05 Feb – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Sun 06 Feb – Tilba Valley Winery & Alehouse, Central Tilba NSW
Tue 08 Feb – Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Bathurst NSW
Wed 09 Feb – Dubbo Regional Theatre & Convention Centre, Dubbo NSW
Sat 09 Apr – Griffith Regional Theatre, Griffith NSW
Sun 10 Apr – Wagga Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga NSW (6.30pm Show)
Mon 18 Apr – Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury NSW (6.30pm Show)

