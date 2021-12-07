Archie Roach Reschedules Postponed Dates - Noise11.com

Archie Roach has rescheduled the 14 dates in NSW postponed due to the pandemic.
“COVID really stopped a lot of us from going out to do what we love doing, playing music and interacting with people. I’m busting to get back on the road again; it’s been too long,” explains Archie.
ARCHIE ROACH 2022 NSW TOUR
Wed 26 Jan – Yabun Festival, Sydney NSW
Thu 27 Jan – Supper Club @ Mary’s Underground, Sydney NSW
Sat 29 Jan – Norpa, Lismore NSW
Sun 30 Jan – Saraton Theatre, Grafton NSW (3pm Show)
Tue 01 Feb & Wed 02 Feb – Jetty Memorial Theatre, Coffs Harbour NSW
Fri 04 Feb – City Hall, Newcastle NSW
Sat 05 Feb – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Sun 06 Feb – Tilba Valley Winery & Alehouse, Central Tilba NSW
Tue 08 Feb – Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Bathurst NSW
Wed 09 Feb – Dubbo Regional Theatre & Convention Centre, Dubbo NSW
Sat 09 Apr – Griffith Regional Theatre, Griffith NSW
Sun 10 Apr – Wagga Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga NSW (6.30pm Show)
Mon 18 Apr – Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury NSW (6.30pm Show)
