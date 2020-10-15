 Archie Roach Revisits ‘Took The Children Away’ 30 Years On - Noise11.com
Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Archie Roach Revisits ‘Took The Children Away’ 30 Years On

by Paul Cashmere on October 15, 2020

in News

Archie Roach’s historic musical statement about Australia’s Stolen Generation has been revisited 30 years on. Archie has recorded a new version of the iconic song in his kitchen with Stephen Magnusson and Sam Anning.

To song has debuted this week ahead of a reimagined version of the ‘Charcoal Lane’ album ‘The Songs of Charcoal Lane’ coming in November.

Archie has re-recorded the songs at his home in southwest Victoria.

“Recording at home, with just the four of us, has been a great experience. There’s an intimacy, a closeness; we have gathered the songs in. I have been so much more relaxed sitting here at my kitchen table with a cup of tea, looking out at my yard, recording the songs, maybe doing 2 to 3 takes. When we listen back to the recordings you can sense that there’s a different feel, a more relaxed approach to the songs, it’s more earthy.

Over the past 30 years I have written most of my songs at the kitchen table, when my children were little and running around. Ruby and the children were the first to hear them. As I have matured so have the songs, it’s like they have grown with me. I think I understand them a lot better now than I did 30 years ago… it’s probably how they should have been sung.”

‘Charcoal Lane’, released in May 1990 was the debut album for Archie Roach. The album won ARIA’s for Best New Talent and Best Indigenous Release.

The Songs Of Charcoal Lane
Archie Roach
Album out 13 November 2020
through Bloodlines

The Songs Of Charcoal Lanetracklisting:
1. Native Born (30th Anniversary Edition)
2. Charcoal Lane (30th Anniversary Edition)
3. Munjana (30th Anniversary Edition)
4. I’ve Lied (30th Anniversary Edition)
5. Down City Streets (30th Anniversary Edition)
6. Took The Children Away (30th Anniversary Edition)
7. Sister Brother (30th Anniversary Edition)
8. Beautiful Child (30th Anniversary Edition)
9. No No No (30th Anniversary Edition)
10. Summer Of My Life (30th Anniversary Edition)

Noise11.com

