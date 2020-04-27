Art4Changes Welcomes The Work of Robert Graves To The Project

“There’s no money in poetry, but then there’s no poetry in money, either”

― Robert Graves

The Art4Changes team welcomes Robert Graves’s family into our charitable project, which aims to raise money for the COVID-19 cure and treatment.

During the COVID-19 global pandemic, Robert Graves’s son Tomás and his granddaughter Natalia Farrán Graves have joined forces with Art4Changes, a charitable project aiming to raise money for the COVID-19 cure and treatment.

Art4Changes would like to celebrate the great legacy of Robert Graves through this project. Robert was primarily a love poet, and here at Art4Changes we believe love is a force which can truly save the world.

Robert Graves was an English poet, novelist, critic, classical scholar and professor of poetry at the University of Oxford. His more than 120 books include historical novel I, Claudius (1934); the autobiographical classic of World War I, Good-Bye to All That (1929), and The White Goddess: A Historical Grammar of Poetic Myth (1948).

Robert Graves with young Natalie

Christina Katrakis, President of Art4Change, loves the fact that Graves refused most honours and Honoris Causa doctorates but accepted the Gold Medal for Poetry he received from Queen Elizabeth II in 1968 and the title of “Adopted Son of Deià”(the village in Mallorca where he lived for the second half of his life, and where he’s buried), which he considered the greatest honour of all.

“I think the power of this particular cause is similar to that of poetry. My father used to say: ‘Poets don’t have an ‘audience’: They’re talking to a single person all the time.’ We are talking to all people and to every person in particular.”

– Tomás Graves

Tomás Graves

Art4Changes is a charity project which was founded earlier this year by David Datuna (datuna.com) – the New York-based artist who ate Maurizio Cattelan’s $120K Art Basel Banana (“The Comedian”) – and Art Marketing School (artmarketing.school), an online art marketing course created by well-known artists a few months ago to fight global problems. Every dollar from the sale of everything listed on the Art4Changes site during this time will go directly to COVID-19 fundraising efforts. Art4Changes allows the buyer to choose and make a direct donation of their contributions to either the World Health Organization, the International Red Cross or the CDC Foundation. The purchase process of the artwork, downloads and memorabilia is completely transparent. The buyer chooses the piece they want to purchase and selects one of the above charities, which work in all countries world-wide combating the COVID-19 pandemic. The buyer can even choose the country to which he/she wants to donate in particular. The buyer sends the total cost of the artwork (as listed on Art4Changes.com) directly to the charity. Art4Changes does not handle any financial transactions and makes no profit whatsoever.

Artists including Roger Ballen, Ultra Violet, William John Kennedy and David Datuna have all donated their artwork to the cause. Robert Graves’s son Tomás has recorded one of his father’s poems and donated the video recording to our cause, and Robert’s granddaughter Natalia Farrán Graves is donating a track from her album “Nobody’s Princess”— which will be reissued in the near future but is not available to buy anywhere else at the moment— exclusively to Art4Changes.

All of these unique downloads, artworks, memorabilia and merchandise are available on the Art4Change site to raise money for the COVID-19 cure and treatment. Proceeds from the sales will support scientists and doctors who are combatting the virus. Please log into art4changes.com to buy and help!

“I’ve always believed that art in all its forms (poetry, music, literature, acting, design, filmmaking…whichever shape it may take) can change the world for the better. This is a creative and generous way for all of us to help, whether it’s buying or donating. And we’ll all be sharing and discovering talent from around the world in the process. Please support us and join in via www.art4changes.com). Thank you!”

– Natalia Farrán Graves

Art4Changes.com

Natalie Graves

