Australian Albums" Adele '30' Spends Second Week At No 1 - Noise11.com

Adele’s fourth set “30” holds for a second week atop the Australian Album Charts, as she also retained the No.1 spot on both charts this week.

“30” for Adele also takes out the top spot for a second stay in England, Ireland and New Zealand, and it has debuted at the top in both the U.S.A. and Canada this past week, becoming the 33rd time that all six charts have held the same No.1 title around the world. While here “30” also helps increase Adele’s overall weeks at No.1, as she has now tied with Ed Sheeran’s 42 overall weeks at the top of the Australian Album Charts, placing them both equal sixth on the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2021), now both one week shy of fifth place holder Pink at 43 weeks.

Adele’s “30” is also the first album since September to log two consecutive weeks at No.1, with Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” being the last on the 13th and 20th of September. Again for this week Adele reigns at the top of both charts, with her third No.1 single “Easy on Me” also the No.1 selling song, giving her a second week at the top of the singles and albums charts, meaning that of her three No.1 songs and albums in Australia, all of them have now logged multiple weeks at the top of both charts, the first female solo artist to achieve this chart feat, as the other solo female singers had done it on singular occasions mostly.

Not only are Adele and Ed Sheeran now equal with the amount of weeks they’ve racked up locally, they are also back-to-back on the Album chart this week, as Ed’s “= (Equals)” moves back up two spots to No.2, followed by a non-mover at No.3 for Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” and ABBA’s “Voyage” set is back up one spot to land at No.4 this week.

The only new album to the chart this week (and within the Top 100) is the local rapper ChillinIT and his fourth studio album called “Family Ties”, which lands at No.5 first week, becoming his third Top 10 and fourth Top 20 entry. He previously charted with “Women, Weed & Wordplay” (LP#1, entry Nov. 5, 2018, peaked #18 Nov. 4, 2019), then two sets in 2020 with “The Octagon” (LP#2, HP-2, Feb. 2020) and “Full Circle” (LP#3, HP-3, Oct, 2020).

The second and final local act within the Top 10 this week is last weeks No.2 entry for Paul Kelly and his “Christmas Train” set, which this week drops down two places to No.6, while the second and final seasonal set within the Top 10 this week is Michael Buble’s tenth anniversary edition of his 2011 album “Christmas”, which this week zooms back up thirty-two places to land at No.8, the set now logging it’s 61st week within the Top 10 locally.

In between those two seasonal-sets is a one place rise for “SOUR” by Olivia Rodrigo to No.7, while Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” remains stable at No.9, and like the singles chart this week, Adele is topping and tailing the Top 10 Albums chart as well, as her third set “25” is down three places to land at No.10.

UP:

TOP 20: One week shy of it’s two year chart anniversary, the second Harry Styles set “Fine Line” is back up five spots to No.11, while Nirvana’s “Nevermind” set rebounds eight places to land this week at No.12, higher than it’s return position of No.13 from three weeks ago, with the only other rising album being The Weeknd’s “The Highlights” collection, back up two to No.15.

TOP 30: Taylor Swift’s version of “Fearless” is back up seven to No.23, one of three Top 30 entries for her this week, while the Arctic Monkeys 2013 album “AM” swings back up twenty-three places to perch at No.26. But the biggest leaping album of the week is a fifty year old set which is helped back up the charts by a New Zealand director. “Let it Be” for The Beatles leaps up seventy-six spots to No.24 thanks to Peter Jackson’s three part documentary about the recording of that album called ‘The Beatles: Get Back’, while the 60’s act is also charting this week with “Abbey Road” (returns at No.88) and their 2000 collection “1”, which re-enters at No.100.

TOP 40: Two of Taylor’s albums are lodged within the Top 40 this week, with “evermore” back up six spots to No.36, followed by a non-moving “Lover” at No.37.

TOP 50: Thanks once again to a screening of the Queen biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ on TV last week, the act jumps back up this week with their “Greatest Hits” set (97 to No.41), the soundtrack to the film (55 to No.47) and re-enter at No.95 with “The Platinum Collection”. James Blunt saw his first best of set called “The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004 – 2021)” debut at No.69 last week, with the collection this week rising twenty-four spots to land at a new peak of No.45, and not far off that rise at twenty-six places is the Amy Winehouse 2007 album “Back to Black” (75 to No.49).

DOWN:

TOP 20: After it’s first taste of the Top 10 since late March of 2017, the second Adele album “21” (HP-1×32, WI10-77a) drops back down this week eight spots to No.18. The Silk Sonic set “An Evening with” drops down six spots to No.17 and Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” falls five to No.20.

TOP 30: Kid Laroi drops into the Top 30 for the first time since November of 2020 with his “Fuck Love” collections, down three to No.22, while the second and final Top 10 dropout this week is the Bruce Springsteen set “The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts” (HP-6, WI10-1) which drops down nineteen spots to land at No.25. “Montero” for Lil’ Nas X moves down six to No.28, followed by two dropping Taylor sets in “folklore” (26 to No.29) and “1989” (25 to No.30).

TOP 40: Ed Sheeran drops six spots to No.31 with “÷ (Divide)”, followed by a nine place slide to No.32 for the Little Mix collection “Between Us”, while the recent No.1 for Rufus du Sol and “Surrender” drops eleven places to No.38, followed by a six place slip to No.39 for Maroon 5’s “Singles Collection.

TOP 50: “Rumours” for Fleetwood Mac dips four to No.43, Kanye West’s “Donda” falls eight spots to No.48, followed by a four place move to No.50 for the INXS “Very Best of”. Big drops occur for Andre Rieu’s “Happy Together” (28 to No.53), “19” for Adele (29 to No.56), Rod Stewart’s “The Tears of Hercules” (43 to No.83, now his lowest charting album in Australia) and Top 100 dropouts for last weeks entries for Frenzal Rhomb (#34) and twenty one pilots (#44).

XMAS TITLES: With two Xmas titles within the Top 10 this week for Paul Kelly (#6) and Michael Buble (#8), the two other seasonal sets within the Top 50 this week are Mariah Carey’s 1994 set “Merry Christmas”, which flies up forty-three spots to land at No.35, while Delta Goodrem’s expanded return from last week in “Only Santa Know” drops down twenty-nine spots to No.42, but her TV Xmas special is being screened this coming week, so expect the album to turn around next week. The only lower fifty Xmas album is the Human Nature set “The Christmas Album”, which is back in at No.90.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #5 (LP4) – Family Ties by ChillinIT (420 Family)

* #16 (Live#4) – Ringside by Cold Chisel (Cold Chisel Music) returns to the chart at No.16 thanks a three vinyl reissue edition, with the 2003 fourth live set for the band originally spending two weeks at No.27 in late November of 2003, so this week’s return at No.16 gives the album a new peak.

——————–==/\==——————-

NEW CERTIFICATIONS:

Singles;

Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles ▲7

Say You Won’t Let Go by James Arthur ▲15

Cover Me in Sunshine by Pink + Willow Sage Hart ▲3

Rapstar by Polo G ▲2

Josh by Peach PRC ●

Sicko Mode by Travis Scott & Drake ▲9

Thriller by Michael Jackson ▲6

Albums;

30 by Adele ●

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 26th of November to the 4th of December, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



