 Australian Artists Gather for Down To Earth – A Fire and Climate Relief Concert - Noise11.com
Thelma Plum

Thelma Plum

Australian Artists Gather for Down To Earth – A Fire and Climate Relief Concert

by Paul Cashmere on January 8, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Melbourne will host ‘ Down To Earth – A Fire and Climate Relief Concert’ on 26 February.

Joining ‘Down To Earth’ are Angus & Julia Stone, Briggs, Gang Of Youths, Jack River, Ruby Fields, Tash Sultana and Thelma Plum.

In a statement the artists say, “Collectively, our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones, the firies who have put their lives on the line and continue to, and the communities across Australia suffering. We hope to give you the greatest thing we can in this time of great need – our voices and our songs.”

‘Down To Earth’ will be held at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl. 100% of the profits of the show will go benefit immediate fire relief for communities in need via Red Cross and WIRES as well as funding organisations that focus on long term solutions, education and leadership for the fire and climate emergency in Australia.

Tickets for this event will go on sale through Ticketek.com.au at 9am Thursday January 9, 2020. DO NOT BUY THESE TICKETS FROM THIRD PARTY SITES LIKE VIAGOGO.

Follow Down To Earth on Facebook

Down to Earth is made possible thanks to the waiving of fees and commissions by all performing artists, Lemon Tree Music, Mirror Music Group, Handsome Tours, Arts Centre Melbourne, OneMusic Australia and many other contributing organisations. In addition to ticketed income, all bar and merchandise profits will also be donated. Additional opportunities for donation to the partner charities will be available at the event. Down To Earth will also be working with Green Music Australia to reduce the events environmental impact.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Angus Stone Dope Lemon
Dope Lemon Sell-Out Sydney and Brisbane Gigs After Number Two Album Debut

Angus Stone’s Dope Lemon has sell-out shows in Sydney and Brisbane as well as Auckland after the number two debut of ‘Smooth Big Cat’ on the weekend.

July 24, 2019
Mountain Sounds
Liberal Party Bullshit blamed for Mountain Sounds Festival cancellation

The Mountain Sounds Festival on the Central Coast for next weekend has been cancelled due to what the organisers call “the Liberal party’s war on festivals.”

February 9, 2019
Jet played AC/DC LANE on Tuesday 13 February 2018 to announce their upcoming National Get Re-Born Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Open 2019 line-up features Jet, You Am I, Angus & Julia Stone

The Australian Open line-up for 2019 has the very best of Australian music set to take to the stage for the upcoming Tennis season.

November 28, 2018
Angus & Julia Stone
Angus & Julia Stone, Bastille and Craig David to perform at Australia Open 2019

Angus & Julia Stone, Bastille and Craig David are just some of the acts lined-up to perform during the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in 2019.

November 15, 2018
Angus and Julia Stone photo by Jessica Stenglein
Angus & Julia Stone’s Summersalt to Play WA

Summersalt featuring Angus & Julia Stone is heading to Rottnest Island, Western Australia.

September 4, 2018
Angus and Julia Stone photo by Jessica Stenglein
Angus & Julia Stone Share ‘Snow’ Video

Angus & Julia Stone have released a video for their new song ‘Snow’.

June 27, 2017
Angus & Julia Stone
Angus & Julia Stone Debut New Song ‘Snow’ LISTEN

Australian brother and sister duo Angus & Julia Stone have revealed a new song ‘Snow’.

June 14, 2017