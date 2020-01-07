Australian Artists Gather for Down To Earth – A Fire and Climate Relief Concert

Melbourne will host ‘ Down To Earth – A Fire and Climate Relief Concert’ on 26 February.

Joining ‘Down To Earth’ are Angus & Julia Stone, Briggs, Gang Of Youths, Jack River, Ruby Fields, Tash Sultana and Thelma Plum.

In a statement the artists say, “Collectively, our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones, the firies who have put their lives on the line and continue to, and the communities across Australia suffering. We hope to give you the greatest thing we can in this time of great need – our voices and our songs.”

‘Down To Earth’ will be held at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl. 100% of the profits of the show will go benefit immediate fire relief for communities in need via Red Cross and WIRES as well as funding organisations that focus on long term solutions, education and leadership for the fire and climate emergency in Australia.

Tickets for this event will go on sale through Ticketek.com.au at 9am Thursday January 9, 2020. DO NOT BUY THESE TICKETS FROM THIRD PARTY SITES LIKE VIAGOGO.

Down to Earth is made possible thanks to the waiving of fees and commissions by all performing artists, Lemon Tree Music, Mirror Music Group, Handsome Tours, Arts Centre Melbourne, OneMusic Australia and many other contributing organisations. In addition to ticketed income, all bar and merchandise profits will also be donated. Additional opportunities for donation to the partner charities will be available at the event. Down To Earth will also be working with Green Music Australia to reduce the events environmental impact.

