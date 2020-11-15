Australian Charts: Kylie Minogue 'Disco' Debuts At No 1 - Noise11.com

The 15th studio album for Kylie Minogue called “DISCO” debuts at No.1 this week, becoming her seventh chart-topping album in Australia.





“DISCO” becomes the 899th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2020), the 749th for ARIA (1983 to 2020), the 536th album to debut at No.1, the 37th No.1 for 2020 and 13th for the record label Liberation while also the seventh No.1 set for Kylie after “Light Years” (1 week on Oct 16th, 2000), “Fever” (5 broken weeks from Oct 15th, 2001; it was actually spending its fourth of five weeks at the top this week in 2001), “X” (1 week on Dec 3rd, 2007), “Kiss Me Once” (1 week on March 24th, 2014), Golden (1 week on April 16th, 2018) and then “Step Back in Time: The Definitive Collection” (1 week on Nov 16th 2019), which also means she has placed a No.1 album at the top here for the past three years.



Kylie this week created UK Albums chart history by becoming the first solo female artist to land a UK No.1 Album for the past five decades, from the 1980’s to the 2020’s, while here in Australia this new No.1 set gives her a third consecutive decade of No.1 albums, becoming the sixth act do do so, the second Aussie and now the first female to achieve a No.1 album in the 2000’s, 2010’s and now 2020’s. The others were Metallica (past four decades), The Killers, Eminem, Linkin Park and Guy Sebastian. This is also Kylie’s eighteenth Top 10 entry locally, made up 14 studios and 4 best of sets.



Other than Madonna’s eleven No.1 albums in Australia, Kylie is the second highest placed Solo Female Artist on the list for ‘Most No.1 Albums (1965 to 2020)’ with her seven No.1’s here, which means she also becomes one of six other acts to have scored seven #1 LP’s here, Rod Stewart, Elton John, The Twelfth Man, The Rolling Stones, The Foo Fighters (who have a new album coming in Feb. 2021), and most recently Metallica. Kylie has also amassed eleven weeks at No.1 in Australia with her seven chart-topping albums, moving her up the list of ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums’ from 67th to 58th, just ahead of Coldplay (11 weeks from 6 #1’s).



This is the first time that the word “DISCO” has appeared in a No.1 Albums title, although Panic at The Disco have had two No.1 albums in this country, their Disco appears in the name, not their titles. Kylie’s new set also becomes the 13th album by an Australian Artist to hit the top this year and overall this is the 249th No.1 album by an Australian Act (solo, duo, group, male or female) with other Aussie acts set to top the charts in the next week including AC/DC and Delta Goodrem with her first Xmas set. For Solo Female Artists (local and/or overseas) this new set becomes the 137th by such an act, with it also the sixth for a female act in 2020, while the last Aussie Solo Female Artist at No.1 was Jessica Mauboy with “Hilda” on October 28th, 2019.



In regards to Solo Australian Female Artists, Kylie Minogue has landed the most No.1 Album at seven, followed by five for both Olivia Newton-John and Kasey Chambers, with Delta Goodrem in third place with four. Delta is the leader of the girls when it comes to overall weeks at No.1, as she has amassed 32 weeks at the top, followed by Olivia (15 weeks), Kylie in third place (11 weeks) and a tie for fourth place for Kasey Chambers and Missy Higgins (3 #1’s) at 10 weeks apiece.



Last week’s No.2 debut for Ariana Grande and “Positions” hold it’s entry spot at No.2 this week, while the album logs a second week at No.1 in New Zealand and debuts at the top in both The U.S.A. and in Canada. The second of four Aussie acts within the Top 10 is local rapper The Kid Laroi who rebounds back up the chart twenty-six places to land at his original entry position and peak of No.3 (16 weeks ago) with “Fuck Love” which is now joined by his new EP “Savage”, of which three tracks are within the Top 50 singles chart this week including his first Top 10 entry this week “So Done” (#7).



The two other Australian acts within the ten occur next in the Guy Sebastian set “T.R.U.T.H.” back up one spot to No.4, followed by last week’s No.1 entry for Midnight Oil and “The Makarrata Project”, which drops four places to No.5, and then a third successive former No.1 album is down two places to No.6 this week in the Bruce Springsteen set “Letter to You”.

The second and final Top 10 entry this week is the sixth studio album for British act Little Mix called “Confetti”, which comes in at No.7, becoming their sixth consecutive Top 10 album locally, and sixth Top 4 (or higher) placing in their homeland of England (this new set entered at #2 there behind Kylie). The third and final new entry from last week to gain a second week within the Top 10 is the latest Sam Smith album “Love Goes”, which is down five places this week to No.8. Returning to the Top 10 this week are “Fine Line” for Harry Styles (12 to No.9), spending its 47th week within the ten, and Luke Combs’ repacked “What You See is What You Get”, back up one to No.10 (14th overall week within the Top 10).



UP:Pop Smoke rises back up two places to No.11 with “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”, thanks in part to the album scoring its second Oz Top 5 single this week. Other than a few single place rises, the next worthy mention goes to the Eminem collection “Curtain Call: The Hits” which is back up three to No.28, followed by a one place rise for the Maroon 5 “Singles Collection” to No.29. Halsey’s “Manic” set is up one spot to No.35 and newly certified Gold (●) in sales while Lime Cordiale are back up five places to No.39 with “14 Steps to a Better You”. Post Malone’s “Beerbong’s & Bentley’s” set and the XXXTentacion “?” album are both up three places each to No.43 and No.44 respectively, while the ‘Hamilton’ cast recording rebound seven spots to No.47, as tickets go on sale for the Sydney run of the show in early 2021.



DOWN:Five albums leave the Top 10 this week, all of them were debuts within the ten last week. Starting with a small ten place drop to No.17 is the Bring Me the Horizon set “Post Human: Survival Horror” (HP-7), after which the tumbles are massive for Mr. Bungle and “The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo” (HP-6) which plummets forty-four spots to land at No.50. Dropping down into the lower fifty are “Panic Force” by Triple One (HP-8), “Child in Reverse” by Kate Miller-Heidke (HP-9) and the Troye Sivan set “In a Dream (EP)” (HP-3) which leaves from No.10. Keith Urban drops down six places to No.22 with “The Speed of Now Part 1”, BLACKpink slip four spots to No.25 with “THE ALBUM”, the Gorillaz three week old entry “Song Machine: Season One” falls nine spots to No.32, the Triple J “Like a Version Vol.16” drops back down four to No.36, INXS’ “Very Best of” set declines six places to No.41, the self-titled Dua Lipa album falls five to No.46 and the No.1 album from seven weeks ago for Joji and “Nectar” slides down nine spots to No.48.



FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:* #12 (LP#2) – My Mind’s Projection by Brad Cox (Sony Australia) is the second album for the four time Golden Guitar nominee from Jindabyne, NSW, with his self-titled 2018 debut album not charting, but earning him two Golden Guitar nominations.

* #13 (LP#11) – Christmas for Cowboys by Troy Cassar-Daley (Tarampa Music/Orchard) becomes the 14th Top 100 and 11th Top 50 entry for the local country singer, who has recorded eight covers and two original seasonal songs for his first festive collection, with Troy covering such classics as “Blue Christmas”, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, “Let it Snow”, “Silent Night” and a duet with his daughter Jem Cassar-Daley. This is Troy’s first studio album in over five years, as “Things I Carry Around” made it to No.5 in September of 2016, while he last charted with his “Greatest Hits” set (HP-7) in October of 2018.



* #30 (Live#2) – Viva la Dev by The Smith Street Band (Inertia) is the second live album this year for the Melbourne band, and their third chart entry of 2020, as back in late March they hit No.4 with “Live at the Triffid”, followed by their fifth studio album and first No.1, “Don’t Waste Your Anger” (1 week on 27th of April, 2020). Overall this is their fifth chart entry, 3 studios and 2 live sets.

* #37 (LP#1) – Superbloom by Ashton Irwin (Ashton Irwin Music) is the debut album for the 5 Seconds of Summer drummer and vocalist Ashton, with the albums first single being “Skinny Skinny”.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

