Australian Charts: Olivia Rodrigo Spends Third Week At No 1 - Noise11.com

Olivia Rodrigo remains for a third week at No.1 in Australia with her debut album “SOUR”, while she also retains the No.1 singles spots again with “Good 4 U”.

Of the five occasions that an artist has topped both the singles and albums charts in Australia this decade this is the first time that an act has done it for three weeks. The last song and album to hold both charts for this long was “Shallow” and it’s parent album/soundtrack “A Star is Born” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from October 29th until November 12th in 2018, and during the past decade (2010’s) only four chart-doubles for more than three weeks occurred, so it’s not an easy thing to achieve.

“SOUR” now becomes the equal longest running No.1 album for 2021, tying alongside the three broken weeks achieved by Justin Bieber and his “Justice” album, while for consecutive weeks by a female act, Olivia is the first to hold for three or more weeks in a row since Taylor Swift and “evermore” did so from Dec. 21st, 2020 to Jan. 11th, 2021. Another thing that Olivia achieves this week is that she is now equal third on the list for ‘Most Weeks at No.1: Albums; 2020’s’ alongside Justin’s three weeks, while ahead of her are AC/DC (4 weeks) and sitting on top is Taylor Swift (9 accumulated weeks from three No.1 Albums).

The highest of three Top 10 debuts this week is the seventh studio album for Crowded House called “Dreamers are Waiting”, which enters at No.2 this week, becoming their eighth Top 2 album and ninth Top 10 (7 studios and 2 Best of), and the set arrives ten years and 51 weeks since their last studio album “Intriguer” (HP-1×1, 21st of June, 2010), and the group now features lead singer Neil Finn’s two sons Liam and Elroy alongside original member Nick Seymour and the albums producer Mitchell Froom.

After two weeks at No.2 the Pink album “All I Know So Far: Setlist” is down one place to No.3, followed by the second debuting album “Nowhere Generation” by Rise Against at No.4, the bands ninth studio album and now fifth Top 10 placement in Australia and eighth albums chart entry (6 studios and 2 compilations). The band have now had albums peaking within the Top 5 (apart from #1) with “Endgame” (LP#6, HP-2, 2011), “The Black Market” (LP#7, HP-3, 2014), No.4 this week, and “Wolves” (LP#8, HP-5, 2017), while they also hit the Top 10 locally with “Appeal to Reason” (LP#5, HP-7, 2008).

The debut album for Australian group The Avalanches called “Since I Left You” was first issued in late November of 2000 and originally peaked at No.29 before climbing back up to a new peak in 2001 of No.25 (March) and then No.21 in October of that same year. The set was issued on vinyl for the first time in 2017 and returned to the chart at a new chart height of No.15 (early Feb. 2017), and now this week after over twenty years since it first charted, the album returns repackaged for it’s 20th Anniversary Edition at a new peak of No.5 becoming it’s first ever Top 10 placing, and giving the band three-from-three Top 10 albums in Australia during their chart career, while it’s also the No.1 selling vinyl album this week.

Down a single place each are “Future Nostalgia” for Dua Lipa and “Justice” for Justin Bieber (newly certified Gold (●) in sales) to No.6 and No.7 respectively, after which there is a thirty place rebound to No.8 for the Taylor Swift album “evermore”, which benefits from a vinyl release of the album last week. The third Top 10 album debut and the first UK No.1 occurs this week for English act Wolf Alice, as they enter here at No.9 with “Blue Weekend” (LP#3). This also becomes their first Top 10 album in Australia, having previously charted with “My Love is Cool” (LP#1, HP-41, 2015) and “Visions of a Life” (LP#2, HP-54, 2017). This is followed by a one place drop to No.10 for The Weeknd’s collection “The Highlights”, claiming a sixteenth week within the Top 10 (from 18 weeks on the chart).

UP:

TOP 20: The only rising album within the Top 20 is a one place climb to No.14 for the debut Billie Eilish album “When We All Fall Asleep…”, thanks to her new Top 20 singles chart debut this week.

TOP 30: Doubling the rising albums this week within the Top 30, the two climbers are “Curtain Call: The Hits” for Eminem, up four to No.22 and up a single place to No.30 is the debut Lewis Capaldi album.

TOP 40: Seven rising album occur within the forty, with “Positions” for Ariana Grande back up three to No.31, the soundtracks for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (36 to No.32) and ‘Hamilton’ (37 to No.36) both rise back up, with the Bruno Mars set “Doo-Wops & Hooligans” back up three spots to No.37.

TOP 50: There are eight rising albums in this chart region, with the self-titled Dua Lipa set back up five to No.41, best of sets for The Wiggles (53 to No.42), INXS (52 to No.44) and Green Day (48 to No.45) all move up, ‘The Greatest Showman’ soundtrack is back up five to No.46, the “AM” album for Arctic Monkeys zooms back up thirty places to land at No.47, and the Polo G set “The Goat” is up two spots to No.49, landing it’s 52nd week within the Top 100, having first charted on May 25th, 2020, it has spent four weeks outside of the Top 100 during the Dec ’20-Jan ’21 chart period, with the album charting between 64 and 43 in the past 24 weeks since returning to the chart in the second week of January 2021.

DOWN:

TOP 20: Two of the five albums leaving the Top 10 this week land within the Top 20, The Kid Laroi’s mixtape “F**k Love” along with his “Savage (EP)” (HP-1×1, WI10-29a) is down two to No.12 and J. Cole with “The Off-Season” (HP-3, WI10-3) tumbles down nine places to land at No.13.

TOP 30: The third Top 10 evacuee is Delta Goodrem with “Bridge Over Troubled Dreams’ ” (HP-1×1, WI10-3), which drops down sixteen spots to No.24. Other falling albums within the Top 30 are Fleetwood Mac with “Rumours” (21 to No.25) and two Taylor Swift sets in “1989” (24 to No.27) and “folklore” (27 to No.28).

TOP 40: The fourth and final T.Swift album within the Top 50 this week is her redone “Fearless” set, which drops down only three spots this week to No.33, while the returned Juice WRLD album from last week in “Goodbye & Good Riddance” falls down this week eighteen places to No.35.

TOP 50: There are only two albums which fall within the Top 50 this week, one being a massive drop of twenty-five places to No.48 for the latest twenty one pilots album “Scaled & Icy”, and the other being a three place dip to No.50 for Doja Cat and her “Hot Pink” album. The two final Top 10 dropouts descend into the lower fifty this week for Shannon Noll and “Raw” (#3) and The Veronicas with “Godzilla” (#7), both spending a single week within the Top 10, while there was also Top 50 departures for new entries from last week for Allday (#13), Sef Lemelin (#29) and Moby (#32).

FURTHER NEW ENTRY:

* #20 (Collab#1) – The Voice of the Heroes by Lil’ Baby and Lil’ Durk (Quality Control/Motown) is the first collaborative project for both U.S. rappers, while it’s third entry for Lil’ Baby (1 studio, 1 collab, 1 mixtape), it’s the first for Lil’ Durk, with this album landing first week in the UK (#5), The Netherlands (#7) and Norway (#8) so far.

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 4th to the 10th of June, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

