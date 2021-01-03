Australian Charts: Taylor Swift Hold At No 1 - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift’s ninth album “evermore” retains it’s No.1 spot on the ARIA Albums Chart for a third consecutive week.

Her latest set “evermore” also holds it’s No.1 spot for a second week in America, and here the #1 set helps increase Taylor’s overall tally of weeks at the top here to 23 in total, and on the overall list of ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums; 1965 to 2021′ she it stable at No.22, pulling ahead of Shania Twain and Cat Stevens (22 weeks each) and sitting just behind Celine Dion (24 weeks, 5 #1’s) and Creedence Clearwater Revival (24 weeks, 3 #1’s). Taylor also has two albums within the Top 5 this week as her eighth set from August 2020 “folklore” rebounds six places to No.4.

The top two albums are stable this week, with AC/DC’s “Power Up” at No.2 again, followed by the No.1 album in both England (4th overall week) and Canada (8th overall week), which is the Michael Buble seasonal set “Christmas”, which here is the only rising Xmas album this week, as it’s back up one spot to No.3. The fifth and final Top 10 survivor from last week is Guy Sebastian’s “T.R.U.T.H.” album which is back up one spot to No.7 and spending a tenth week on the charts and within the Top 10 too.

With the drop of Xmas titles down the chart, five albums move back up into the Top 10, all but one of them have been charting for 22 weeks or more. Harry Styles’ #1 album from this week in 2020 and “Fine Line” jumps back up eight places to land at No.5, logging it’s 51st week within the Top 10, followed by this weeks No.2 singles chart artist The Kid Laroi with “F*ck Love”/”Savage EP”, leaping back-up eleven spots to No.6.

Miley Cyrus’ “Plastic Hearts” left the Top 10 last week for the first time, and this week it rises back up four spots to No.8, while the 91 week running entry of the Billie Eilish debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” zooms back up fourteen spots to land at No.9 and a 76 week within the Top 10. Eight of the Top 10 albums this week are current or former No.1 sets, and the eighth and final is Luke Combs’ “What You See is What You Get”, which rises back up six places to No.10 and scores a 15th week within the ten.

UP:

TOP 20: Seven albums within the Top 20 are climbers, one is a new entry (see below). Leaping up are Ariana Grande with “Positions” (22 to No.11), “Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa (24 to No.12), Pop Smoke with “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” (28 to No.13), “Diamonds” by Elton John (34 to No.16), “BE” by BTS (39 to No.17), “Love Goes” by Sam Smith (26 to No.18) and Juice WRLD with “Legends Never Die” (36 to No.19).

TOP 30: “Rumours” for Fleetwood Mac rebounds thirteen places to No.22, followed by a six places rise to No.23 for the ARIA Award winning Albums of 2020, Tame Impala with “The Slow Rush”, Ed Sheeran’s new Top 10 single boosts his third album “÷ (Divide)” back up fifteen spots to No.27, while Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi sees his debut set “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent” rebound back into the Top 50 and landing at No.29, with the INXS “Very Best of” rising ten places to No.30.

TOP 40: Luke Combs is also climbing back up with his first set “This One’s for You” (47 to No.31), Kylie’s “Disco” benefits from her New Years Eve online concert and is back up twelve to No.33, while there are again seven climbing albums in this chart region, the remaining five being “Map of the Soul: 7” by BTS to No.34, Queen’s biopic soundtrack ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ to No.35, Post Malone with his third set “Hollywood’s Bleeding” (to No.37), ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix 1′ (44 to No.38) and “Lover” by Taylor Swift rebounds to No.39 this week.

TOP 50: Eight of the ten albums in this section rise this week, with best of sets for both Eminem (#42) and Bob Marley (#50) climbing, as well as Ed Sheeran’s fourth album “No.6 Collaborations Project” to No.43, Billie Eilish’s debut EP “Don’t Smile at Me” to No.44, Guns N’ Roses’ 1988 set “Appetite for Destruction” to No.45, the self-titled Harry Styles album to No.46, Taylor Swift’s fourth Top 50 entry this week is her “1989” set to No.48 and The Weeknd set “After Hours” rises back to No.49.

DOWN:

TOP 20: The only two albums dropping within the Top 20 are Eminem’s repackaged “Music to Be Murdered by” (HP-1×1, WI10-8) which is down seven to No.14 after leaping back into the Top 10 last week, with the other drop being by The Avalanches and “We Will Always Love You” (17 to No.20).

TOP 30: Three of the five Top 10 dropouts fall into this chart region this week, with last week’s highest new entry for Paul McCartney and “McCartney III” (HP-6, WI10-1) down fifteen to No.21, while also down are Delta Goodrem’s “Only Santa Know” (HP-2, WI10-3, 3 to No.24) and “Believe” by Andrea Bocelli (HP-5, WI10-3, 5 to No.25), while the fifth and final Top 10 dropout was King Gizard’s “K.G.” (HP-9, WI10-1) which falls into the lower fifty this week. The other notable drop within the Top 30 is the Shawn Mendes “Wonder” album, which descends five places to No.26.

TOP 40: Three albums slide down and into the Top 40 this week, with Keith Urban’s “The Speed of Now Part 1” dropping twelve places to No.32, Bruce Springsteen’s “Letter to You” plummeting twenty-two spots to No.36 and down two chart rungs is the Lime Cordiale set “14 Steps to a Better You” to No.40.

TOP 50: Two albums fall within this chart section, Queen’s “Greatest Hits” (30 to No.41) and the Mariah Carey set “Merry Christmas”, which tumbles down thirty-six spots to No.47. Further seasonal drops occur for Robbie Williams (LW-18), Andre Rieu (LW-19), Human Nature (LW-33) and Dolly Parton (LW-41), while local acts falling out of the Top 50 this week are Powderfinger (LW-25), Cold Chisel (LW-31) and Midnight Oil (LW-37).

NEW ENTRY:

* #15 (LP#2) – Whole Lotta Red by Playboi Carti (Interscope) is the second album for the American rapper, and his second chart entry here, plus it becomes his highest charted album locally, beating the No.49 peak of his debut set “Die Lit” from May 2018. The album’s 24 tracks contain guest spots from Kanye West, Future and Kid Cudi.

——————–==/\==——————–

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 25th to the 31st of December, 2020.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

