Australians at Glastonbury – Crowded House - Noise11.com

Neil Finn took the opportunity at Glastonbury 2022 to showcase over 40 years of his catalogue, dating back to 1980’s ‘I Got You’ through to the 2021’s ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’.

While Finn is from New Zealand and his former band Split Enz are a New Zealand band, Crowded House was born in Melbourne as a trio with two other Australian’s Paul Hester and Nick Seymour (brother of Mark from Hunters & Collectors). The band formed in Melbourne in 1985. Many of the songs such as ‘Four Seasons In One Day’ are distinctly about Melbourne.

Seymour is still a member of the band with Finn. Hester left the band in 1994. He died in 2005.

Crowded House 2022 is a five piece with Neil and Nick as well as Neil’s sons Liam and Elroy and producer Mitchell Froom.

Crowded House last performed at Glastonbury in 2008.

Crowded House 24 June 2022 Glastonbury setlist

Distant Sun

World Where You Live

Fall at Your Feet

Pineapple Head

Show Me the Way

It’s Only Natural

When You Come

Better Be Home Soon

Four Seasons in One Day

Weather With You

Don’t Dream It’s Over

I Got You

