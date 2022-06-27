 Australians at Glastonbury – Crowded House - Noise11.com
Crowded House Liam and Neil Finn at Glastonbury 2022 photo by Noise11

Crowded House Liam and Neil Finn at Glastonbury 2022 photo by Noise11

Australians at Glastonbury – Crowded House

June 27, 2022

Neil Finn took the opportunity at Glastonbury 2022 to showcase over 40 years of his catalogue, dating back to 1980’s ‘I Got You’ through to the 2021’s ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’.

While Finn is from New Zealand and his former band Split Enz are a New Zealand band, Crowded House was born in Melbourne as a trio with two other Australian’s Paul Hester and Nick Seymour (brother of Mark from Hunters & Collectors). The band formed in Melbourne in 1985. Many of the songs such as ‘Four Seasons In One Day’ are distinctly about Melbourne.

Seymour is still a member of the band with Finn. Hester left the band in 1994. He died in 2005.

Crowded House 2022 is a five piece with Neil and Nick as well as Neil’s sons Liam and Elroy and producer Mitchell Froom.

Crowded House last performed at Glastonbury in 2008.

Crowded House 24 June 2022 Glastonbury setlist

Distant Sun
World Where You Live
Fall at Your Feet
Pineapple Head
Show Me the Way
It’s Only Natural
When You Come
Better Be Home Soon
Four Seasons in One Day
Weather With You
Don’t Dream It’s Over
I Got You

