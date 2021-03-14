 Beyonce Isn't Performing At The Grammy Awards - Noise11.com
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman

Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman

Beyonce Isn’t Performing At The Grammy Awards

by Music-News.com on March 15, 2021

in News

Although Beyonce has been nominated for nine awards at the ceremony – which will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday (14.03.21), Beyoncé will not be among the performers, Recording Academy interim chief executive Harvey Mason Jr has confirmed.

He told The Los Angeles Times: “It’s unfortunate, because she’s such a big part of the Recording Academy. We absolutely wish we had her onstage.

Asked whether viewers might find it strange that Beyoncé will not perform, producer Ben Winston said: “They might.

Meanwhile, Ben also revealed that the In Memoriam segment will be extended to 12 minutes and feature a number of artists paying tribute to musicians including John Prine, who died last April from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd recently revealed that he won’t have anything to do with The Grammys in the future, after previously calling the awards “corrupt”.

He said: “Because of the secret committees I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.”

And he previously said: “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Related Posts

Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars Uptown Funk, music news, Noise11.com
Silk Sonic Confirmed For Grammy Awards After Bruno Mars Tantrum

Bruno Mars' new band Silk Sonic will perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, after bosses took heed of their pleas.

4 days ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl Takes The BBC On A Tour Of His Life

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will join host Dermot O’Leary for an in-depth look back at his career to date in the latest instalment of BBC Two’s Reel Stories.

4 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly, Noise11, Photo
Machine Gun Kelly Wants To Reinvent Himself

Machine Gun Kelly is keen to keep reinventing himself every time he releases new tracks and he wants to be so "polarising" that people feel like they have to listen to his music.

5 days ago
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Check Out Courtney Barnett’s Live Archive

Courtney Barnett has revealed an website of her live music.

5 days ago
Alicia Keys: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Alicia Keys Removes ‘Perfect’ From Her Vocabulary

Alicia Keys felt under pressure to present a perfect image of herself early in her career, but Alicia now believes that being "perfectly imperfect is the magic".

6 days ago
Architects For Those That Wish To Exist
Australian Charts : Architects ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ Debuts At No 1

English metalcore act Architects see their ninth studio album "For Those That Wish to Exist" become their first No.1 album in both Australia and their home country of England this week.

6 days ago
Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars Uptown Funk, music news, Noise11.com
Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak Want Silk Sonic To Play At The Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak have pleaded with the Grammy Awards bosses to let their new band Silk Sonic perform at the upcoming ceremony.

6 days ago