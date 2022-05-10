Biffy Clyro Cancel LA Gig Due To Illness With Member - Noise11.com

Biffy Clyro were forced to cancel the last date of their North American tour “due to an illness within the band”.

Billy Clyro were “devastated” to have to pull out of their planned performance at The Belasco Theatre in downtown Los Angeles on Monday night (09.05.22), but have promised to make it up to their LA fans.

A social media statement read: “We are devastated to announce that we have made the extremely difficult decision to cancel tonight’s show in Los Angeles due to an illness within the band.

“We were really looking forward to playing in Los Angeles at the end of a great USA tour and promise we will make it up to you. Love, Simon, James and Ben x.”

The ‘Bubbles’ rockers – who released their ninth studio album, ‘The Myth Of The Happily Ever After’, in October – did not disclose which member of the band is poorly.

Support band Dead Poet Society sent their well-wishes to them.

Re-sharing the statement to their social media pages, the Boston rockers added: “We hope everyone in Biffy’s camp is safe and resting up.

“It was an honor to tour with such an insanely talented band.

“They are great guys and we had an amazing time.

“Thank you for the opportunity! Rest up guys! (sic)”

The 15-city tour kicked off on April 17 in Chicago.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

