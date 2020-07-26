Billie Joe Armstrong Covers The Clash Covering Eddy Grant

Billie Joe Armstrong has covered The Clash’s ‘Police On My Back’ as part of his stay at home series.

“This was originally written and performed by The Equals, Eddy Grant’s beat group from the 60. And of course The Clash slay it,” Billie Joe said.

The Clash released their version of ‘Police On My Back’ on their 1980 triple album ‘Sandinista’.

Eddy Grant recorded the song with his band The Equals in 1967.

Billie Joe Armstrong has recorded a stack of covers in isolation including John Lennon’s ‘Gimme Some Thruth’, Blondie’s ‘Dreaming’, Kim Wilde’s ‘Kids In America’, Shaun Cassidy’s ‘That’s Rock and Roll’ and ‘That Thing You Do’ from the movie of the same name as a tribute to Adam Schlesinger.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments