 Billie Joe Armstrong Covers The Clash Covering Eddy Grant - Noise11.com
Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Billie Joe Armstrong Covers The Clash Covering Eddy Grant

by Paul Cashmere on July 26, 2020

in News

Billie Joe Armstrong has covered The Clash’s ‘Police On My Back’ as part of his stay at home series.

“This was originally written and performed by The Equals, Eddy Grant’s beat group from the 60. And of course The Clash slay it,” Billie Joe said.

The Clash released their version of ‘Police On My Back’ on their 1980 triple album ‘Sandinista’.

Eddy Grant recorded the song with his band The Equals in 1967.

Billie Joe Armstrong has recorded a stack of covers in isolation including John Lennon’s ‘Gimme Some Thruth’, Blondie’s ‘Dreaming’, Kim Wilde’s ‘Kids In America’, Shaun Cassidy’s ‘That’s Rock and Roll’ and ‘That Thing You Do’ from the movie of the same name as a tribute to Adam Schlesinger.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Elton John, Photo: Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Elton John’s Next Classic Concert Streaming Is From Rio 1995

Elton John fans will have the fourth instalment in four weeks when he streams his 1995 Rio concert this weekend.

2 days ago
Rob Hirst and Jay OShea
Rob Hirst and Daughter Jay O’Shea Showcase ‘There You Are’

Father and Daughter Rob Hirst and Jay O’Shea have showcased another song from their recent ‘The Lost and Found’ album.

2 days ago
Kylie Minogue Disco
Kylie Minogue Veers In A Disco Direction With ‘Say Something’

Kylie Minogue has revealed details of her next album ‘Disco’ and dropped the dancey new ‘Say Something’ to kick it off.

2 days ago
Hoodoo Gurus Hung Out To Dry
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner Doesn’t Hold Back In Frank Political Conversation With Noise11.com

In a new conversation with Noise11.com, Dave Faulkner doesn’t hold back when it comes to truth, justice and the American way.

2 days ago
Nils Lofgren photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nils Lofgren To Release Live Album From Inbetween E Street Band and Crazy Horse Duties

Nils Lofgren is shaping up to be the hardest working man in showbiz. When you work with both the E Street Band and Crazy Horse its hard to imagine there is any free time inbetween. Nils found some and managed to squeeze a live album out if it.

2 days ago
Elton John by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John’s Ex-Wife Seeks $3.8m For Privacy Breach In Book

Elton John's ex-wife is reportedly demanding $3.8 million (£3 million) as she claims he breached their divorce deal by publishing a memoir.

2 days ago
Jon Bon Jovi, Bon Jovi, Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Bon Jovi Release New Song Written In Lockdown

After being forced to cancel their world tour and delay a highly-anticipated album, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi announced today that their new album 2020 has officially been set for release on October 2, 2020 on Island Records.

3 days ago