Billy Bragg To Guest Judge Australian Music Prize - Noise11.com

Billy Bragg has agreed to be the guest international judge for the 2021 Australian Music Prize.

In a statement Bragg said, “Australia has given me so much encouragement and support over the years, I’m pleased to have the opportunity to return some of that sentiment to up and coming Australian artists.”

Billy Bragg released his first album ‘Life’s A Riot with Spy vs Spy’ in 1983. His new album ‘The Million Things That Never Happened’ will be released on 29 October, 2021.

The Australian Music Prize will announce the final 9 nominees for its shortlist in early 2022 and reveal the winner on 3 March 2022.

The event is still calling for nominations so apply here https://www.australianmusicprize.com.au/submit-album

