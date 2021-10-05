 Billy Bragg To Guest Judge Australian Music Prize - Noise11.com
Billy Bragg photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11

Billy Bragg photo by Ros O'Gorman

Billy Bragg To Guest Judge Australian Music Prize

by Paul Cashmere on October 5, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Billy Bragg has agreed to be the guest international judge for the 2021 Australian Music Prize.

In a statement Bragg said, “Australia has given me so much encouragement and support over the years, I’m pleased to have the opportunity to return some of that sentiment to up and coming Australian artists.”

Billy Bragg released his first album ‘Life’s A Riot with Spy vs Spy’ in 1983. His new album ‘The Million Things That Never Happened’ will be released on 29 October, 2021.

The Australian Music Prize will announce the final 9 nominees for its shortlist in early 2022 and reveal the winner on 3 March 2022.

The event is still calling for nominations so apply here https://www.australianmusicprize.com.au/submit-album

