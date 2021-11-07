Billy Idol Takes Us From White Wedding To White Christmas - Noise11.com

Ho Ho Ho. Billy Idol has gone from White Wedding to White Christmas. From Hot In The City to Let It Snow. Idol’s 2006 Christmas album is making a comeback. Billy Idol ‘Happy Holidays’ has been remastered for 2021.

The new albums differs slightly from the original. For starters it has a different cover. Three tracks ‘Merry Christmas Baby’, ‘Blue Christmas’ and ‘Christmas Love’ have vanished and a new track ‘On Christmas Day’ has appeared.

‘On Christmas Day’ features Steve Stevens on guitar.

“Before our 2006 European tour, I recorded a number of seasonal songs,” recalls Idol. “A tree-trimming, fireside, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day intimate album was the result. Most probably essential at Christmas is that the music is in the spirit. Knowing that family, friends and children might be listening, I wanted a selection that would please all, while still exploring the awe and mystery that is Christmas.

Billy Idol is now released through George Harrison’s Dark Horse label, run by George’s son Dhani Harrison. “I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Billy Idol to the Dark Horse Records family. Billy is a legend, and his music couldn’t fit the Dark Horse persona any better. I’ve loved his music throughout my whole life, so to be able to give this new music a home on our historic label is a massive honour,” says Dhani Harrison.

BILLY IDOL—HAPPY HOLIDAYS

1. Frosty The Snowman

2. Silver Bells

3. Happy Holiday

4. White Christmas

5. Here Comes Santa Claus

6. God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

7. Santa Claus Is Back In Town

8. Let It Snow

9. Winter Wonderland

10. Run Rudolph Run

11. Jingle Bell Rock

12. O Christmas Tree

13. Silent Night

14. Auld Lang Syne

15. On Christmas Day

BILLY IDOL & STEVE STEVENS LIVE

November 27—Indianapolis, IN—Murat Theatre*

November 29—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium*

December 1—Chicago, IL—Vic Theatre*

December 4—Madison, WI—Barrymore Theatre*

December 5— St. Paul, MN—Palace Theatre*

* acoustic

