 Black Dahlia Murder Singer Trevor Scott Strnad Dead At 41 - Noise11.com
Black Dahlia Murder Singer Trevor Scott Strnad Dead At 41

by Paul Cashmere on May 12, 2022

in News

Black Dahlia Murder have announced the death of lead singer Trevor Scott Strnad at age 41.

In a statement the band posted

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

800-273-8255”

Black Dahlia Murder formed in Waterford, Michigan in 2000. They have released nine albums, all with Strnad as lead singer.

For help or information about Depression, call Lifeline, 131 114, or visit beyondblue.org.au.

