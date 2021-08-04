Black Sabbath's Next Reissue Is Technical Ecstasy - Noise11.com

Black Sabbath’s 1976 album ‘Technical Ecstasy’ is coming up next in the band’s ongoing Archive series.

‘Technical Ecstasy’ was the seventh Black Sabbath album and their first album to not reach the UK Top 10. It was an interesting time for Black Sabbath. New acts were emerging. The Sex Pistols, The Clash, The Jam dated Black Sabbath even though it had just been seven years since their first album.

After the legal battles with the last album ‘Sabotage’ Sabbath went to Miami to record ‘Technical Ecstasy. Eagles were recording ‘Hotel California’ in the next studio. Guitarist Tony Iommi was the producer. In Ozzy Osbourne’s autobiography ‘I Am Ozzy’ he talks about the lost direction of the album with Iommi not sure if they should start to sound like Queen or Foreigner.

On the 1977 ‘Technical Ecstasy’ tour Black Sabbath’s support band was AC/DC. Sabbath’s Geezer Butler did not get on with AC/DC’s Malcolm Young. AC/DC were considered new and upcoming while Black Sabbath were written up as part their prime. It was a tense time.

Ozzy Osbourne quit the band during the tour but returned for one more album ‘Never Say Die’ in 1978. Osbourne did not make another studio album with Black Sabbath until ‘13’ in 2013. That is the final Sabbath album.

‘Technical Ecstasy’ will be released on 1 October 2021.

TECHNICAL ECSTASY: SUPER DELUXE EDITION

4-CD/5-LP Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album 1976 (2021 Remaster)

1. “Back Street Kids”

2. “You Won’t Change Me”

3. “It’s Alright”

4. “Gypsy”

5. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)”

6. “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor”

7. “She’s Gone”

8. “Dirty Women”

Disc Two: New Steven Wilson Mix

1. “Back Street Kids”

2. “You Won’t Change” *

3. “It’s Alright” – Mono Version

4. “Gypsy” *

5. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)” *

6. “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor” *

7. “She’s Gone” *

8. “Dirty Women” *

Disc Three: Outtakes & Alternative Mixes

1. “Back Street Kids” – Alternative Mix *

2. “You Won’t Change Me” – Alternative Mix *

3. “Gypsy” – Alternative Mix *

4. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)” – Alternative Mix *

5. “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor” – Alternative Mix *

6. “She’s Gone” – Outtake Version *

7. “Dirty Women” – Alternative Mix *

8. “She’s Gone” – Instrumental Mix *

Disc Four: Live World Tour 1976-77

1. “Symptom Of The Universe” *

2. “War Pigs” *

3. “Gypsy” *

4. “Black Sabbath” *

5. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)” *

6. “Dirty Women” *

7. Drum Solo / Guitar Solo *

8. “Electric Funeral” *

9. “Snowblind” *

10. “Children Of The Grave” *

LP One: Original Album Remastered

Side One

1. “Back Street Kids”

2. “You Won’t Change Me”

3. “It’s Alright”

4. “Gypsy”

Side Two

1. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)”

2. “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor”

3. “She’s Gone”

4. “Dirty Women”

LP Two: New Steven Wilson Mix

Side Three

1. “Back Street Kids” *

2. “You Won’t Change Me” *

3. “It’s Alright” – Mono Single

4. “Gypsy” *

Side Four

1. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)” *

2. “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor” *

3. “She’s Gone” *

4. “Dirty Women” *

LP Three: Outtakes & Alternative Mixes

Side Five

1. “Back Street Kids” – Alternative Mix *

2. “You Won’t Change Me” – Alternative Mix *

3. “Gypsy” – Alternative Mix *

4. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)” – Alternative Mix *

Side Six

1. “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor” – Alternative Mix *

2. “She’s Gone” – Outtake Version *

3. “Dirty Women” – Alternative Mix *

4. “She’s Gone” – Instrumental Mix *

LP Four: Live World Tour 1976-77

Side Seven

1. “Symptom Of The Universe” *

2. “War Pigs” *

3. “Gypsy” *

Side Eight

1. “Black Sabbath” *

2. “All Moving Parts (Stand Still)” *

LP Five: Live World Tour 1976-77

Side Nine

1. “Dirty Women” *

2. Drum Solo / Guitar Solo *

Side Ten

1. “Electric Funeral” *

2. “Snowblind” *

3. “Children Of The Grave” *

* previously unreleased

