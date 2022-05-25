 Blondie ‘The Hunter’ Turns 40 - Noise11.com
Blondie The Hunter

Blondie ‘The Hunter’ Turns 40

by Paul Cashmere on May 25, 2022

in News

Blondie ‘The Hunter’ is 40 years old.

‘The Hunter’, the sixth Blondie album, was released on 24 May 1982. The hit single off the album was ‘Island of Lost Souls’.

The album also included ‘For Your Eyes Only’, written but rejected for the James Bond movie of the same name. Sheena Easton’s song won that placement.

‘The Hunter’ was the last Blondie album for 17 years when ‘No Exit’ was released in 1999.

‘The Hunter’ also saw a wane on Blondie popularity with the album peaking at no 33 in the USA and 15 in Australia although it did go top 10 in the UK, reaching no 9.

Blondie are currently on their ‘Against All Odds’ North American tour but have not included any of ‘The Hunter’ in any of the shows.

Only five songs from the album have ever been performed live by Blondie, most recently ‘Orchard Club’ in 2019.

The last time ‘The Hunter’ song were played were:

Orchard Club (2019)
War Child (2014)
Island of Lost Souls (1998)
Danceway (1982)
Little Caesar (1982)

