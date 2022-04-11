Blue Announce First Album In Seven Years - Noise11.com

Blue have announced their first album in seven years, ‘Heart and Soul’, and delayed their comeback tour.

Blue – comprising Lee Ryan, Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Antony Costa – were due to embark on the ‘Heart and Soul Tour’ in September with Atomic Kitten.

The reunion shows are to mark two decades since the release of their chart-topping 2001 debut album, ‘All Rise’.

However, due to “some very exciting plans to be announced in due course”, they’ve been forced to push the dates back slightly to December.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Craig David and Like and Subscribe to Noise11’s YouTube channel.

The special guests for the new dates will be announced and all tickets will remain valid.

The run will now kick off on December 4 at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena and conclude at Newcastle Utilita Arena on December 20.

Blue have, however, confirmed their first LP since 2015’s ‘Colours’ will arrive on September 9.

A press release teased that the four-piece “have been back together in the studio working on one of their best records yet.”

In 2017, Simon confirmed he and his bandmates were back in the studio.

At the time, Lee was in ‘EastEnders’, Duncan in ‘Hollyoaks’ and Antony was appearing in an Agatha Christie play, so the boys had limited time to work on the new tunes.

He said then: “We’re in the studio. We did the Sunshine Festival in Worcester. We’re going to Latvia tomorrow. We’re constantly working, at least two or three times a month.”

Watch the Noise11.com interview with The Wanted and Like and Subscribe to Noise11’s YouTube channel.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

