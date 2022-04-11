 Blue Announce First Album In Seven Years - Noise11.com
Blue 2022

Blue 2022

Blue Announce First Album In Seven Years

by Music-News.com on April 12, 2022

in News

Blue have announced their first album in seven years, ‘Heart and Soul’, and delayed their comeback tour.

Blue – comprising Lee Ryan, Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Antony Costa – were due to embark on the ‘Heart and Soul Tour’ in September with Atomic Kitten.

The reunion shows are to mark two decades since the release of their chart-topping 2001 debut album, ‘All Rise’.

However, due to “some very exciting plans to be announced in due course”, they’ve been forced to push the dates back slightly to December.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Craig David and Like and Subscribe to Noise11’s YouTube channel.

The special guests for the new dates will be announced and all tickets will remain valid.

The run will now kick off on December 4 at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena and conclude at Newcastle Utilita Arena on December 20.

Blue have, however, confirmed their first LP since 2015’s ‘Colours’ will arrive on September 9.

A press release teased that the four-piece “have been back together in the studio working on one of their best records yet.”

In 2017, Simon confirmed he and his bandmates were back in the studio.

At the time, Lee was in ‘EastEnders’, Duncan in ‘Hollyoaks’ and Antony was appearing in an Agatha Christie play, so the boys had limited time to work on the new tunes.

He said then: “We’re in the studio. We did the Sunshine Festival in Worcester. We’re going to Latvia tomorrow. We’re constantly working, at least two or three times a month.”

Watch the Noise11.com interview with The Wanted and Like and Subscribe to Noise11’s YouTube channel.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Steve Balbi and Mi-Sex- Photo Ros OGorman2012-10-05
Steve Balbi Premieres Live Version of ‘My Sunshine’

Covid lockdowns meant there was no live music for a time. During that time Steve Balbi released ‘I Think I Know For Sure’ but couldn’t tour to support it.

1 min ago
Joe Satriani photo by Ros O'Gorman
Joe Satriani’s ‘The Elephants Of Mars’ Video Is Directed By His Son ZZ Satriani

Joe Satriani’s new music video ‘The Elephants of Mars’ was directed by his son ZZ Satriani.

16 mins ago
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus and Dandy Warhols Australian Dates Rescheduled

Hoodoo Gurus and Dandy Warhols Australian tour will now happen in September.

55 mins ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Is Pregnant With Third Child

Britney Spears is expecting a baby with Sam Asghari.

13 hours ago
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013
UK Charts: Red Hot Chili Peppers Debut At Number One

Red Hot Chili Peppers secure their fifth UK Number 1 album this week with Unlimited Love, 20 years after claiming their first chart-topper.

1 day ago
Julian Lennon by Robert Ashcroft
Julian Lennon Performs Imagine For the First Time

Julian Lennon performed his late father John Lennon's song Imagine for the first time ever on Saturday.

2 days ago
Jack White, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Jack White Marries Third Wife On Stage

Jack White wed musician Olivia Jean during a concert in Detroit, Michigan on Friday night.

2 days ago