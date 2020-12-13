 Blue To Reform In 2021 - Noise11.com
Blue

Blue

Blue To Reform In 2021

by Music-News.com on December 14, 2020

in News

Duncan James, Lee Ryan, Simon Webbe and Antony Costa are keen to reunite for the band’s 20th anniversary next year, and they’re eager to get plans in motion as soon as the coronavirus crisis eases.

Duncan, 42, told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “I’d like to think we’ll reform again.

“We were wanting to do something for our 20th anniversary but at the moment lockdown has meant it’s been difficult to get together. It’s not been easy.

“There could be something in the pipeline as we’re really good mates.”

The members of the band have all explored solo projects since first finding fame. But they’re now keen to mark the group’s anniversary in 2021.

A source explained: “While they’ve gone off and done individual things, Blue will always have a special place in all of the hearts of the members of the band.

“They feel really proud that they have stood the test of time and many of their songs are still played on the radio now. Getting to a huge milestone like their 20th anniversary is not something that they could allow to pass by without celebration.

“They are really proud of what they have achieved.”

Blue are looking to create an “extravaganza” when they reunite next year.

The insider added: “Fans will have to wait and see whether they will release new music or not but with such a hit-packed back catalogue in their locker it’s not something the band are feeling pressured about making a decision on yet.

“They know they have a loyal fanbase who they love to entertain so it’s safe to say it’s going to be a Blue extravaganza in 2021.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Damon Albarn photo by Ros OGorman
Elton John Praises Damon Albarn

Elton John has collaborated with a number of different artists this year but the most important for him was playing piano and lending vocals on ‘The Pink Phantom’ for Gorillaz’ latest project 'Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez' because he enjoyed working with the frontman so much.

1 day ago
Lil Wayne, Noise11, photo, music news, noise11.com
Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun Charge

Lil Wayne is hoping for leniency in his federal weapons case after pleading guilty to a possession charge.

2 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
FFS Beyonce and Jay-Z’s 8 Year Old Nominated for Grammy Award

Beyonce's eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter has officially been credited as a Grammy Award nominee for her contributions to the R&B superstar's Brown Skin Girl video.

2 days ago
Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette Debuts ‘Reason I Drink’ VIDEO

For her ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Mix’ EP, Alanis Morissette has debuted a new remix video for ‘Reasons I Drink’.

2 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys Release Joint Song ‘Matches’

Britney Spears has teamed up with the Backstreet Boys for new song Matches.

3 days ago
Soundgarden, ChrisCornell - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Chris Cornell Covers Album ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’ Released

A collection of covers by Chris Cornell has popped up on streaming services. ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’ features Cornell’s covers of songs by Guns ‘N Roses, Prince, Nilsson, Janis Joplin, John Lennon and others.

3 days ago
Queen Latifah as Bessie Smith
Queen Latifah To Star In Netflix Thriller

Queen Latifah is to lead the cast and also executive produce the Netflix thriller, which is being directed by Millicent Shelton.

6 days ago