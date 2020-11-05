Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash Classic Gets An Orchestrated Make-Over - Noise11.com

‘Girl From The North Country’, the Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan classic included on Dylan’s ‘Nashville Skyline’, will have an all-new sound with the new version featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is released on 13 November 2020.

‘’Girl From The North Country’, by Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, will be included on the album ‘Johnny Cash and the Royal Philharmonic’.

Bob Dylan recorded the original ‘Girl From The North Country’ for his second album ‘The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan’ in 1963. The song was re-recorded as a duet with Johnny Cash for Dylan’s ninth album, 1969’s ‘Nashville Skyline’.

Alternate versions of ‘Girl From The North Country’ appear on Dylan’s 1984 live album ‘Real Live’, ‘The 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration’ released 1993, ‘The Bootleg Series Vol. 13: Trouble No More 1979-1981’ released in 2017, ‘The Bootleg Series Vol. 15: Travelin’ Thru, 1967-1969’ released in 2019 and included in ‘No Direction Home’ in 2005.

John Carter Cash, the son of Johnny Cash and June Carter, said in a statement, ““My father, Johnny Cash, was in some ways an orchestra unto himself. His deep rich timbre lent to the rich resonance of French horns and cello. His depth of tone and perfect pitch inspired as deeply as a masterfully conducted symphony,” writesJohn Carter Cash in his liner notes for the album. “But if he were here today and chose to seek an orchestra to support him as the backdrop for the canvas,The Royal Philharmonic Orchestrawould be his choice….I remember when my father introduced me to theRPO. I was around ten years old and he and I went to see three films from the James Bond saga at a festival in New York. When the theme for Goldfinger began, he leaned over to me. ‘That’s the finest orchestra in the world, son, he said. ‘That’s theRoyal Philharmonic.’….He knew the music of theRPO. He respected them all throughout his life….I know my father would be enormously excited to see this new album become a reality. I am beyond proud to introduce this masterwork, the essential work ofJohnny Cashwith the orchestra that he revered and appreciated above all else.”

JOHNNY CASH AND THE ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA



1. Man In Black

2. Galway Bay

3. Girl From The North Country (Bob Dylan with Johnny Cash)

4. I Came To Believe

5. A Thing Called Love

6. The Loving Gift (with June Carter Cash)

7. I Walk The Line

8. Farther Along (featuring Duane Eddy)

9. Flesh and Blood

10. The Gambler

11. Ring Of Fire

12. Highwayman (The Highwaymen: Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Cash)

