Bob Dylan Center To Open In Tulsa In 2022 - Noise11.com

The Bob Dylan Center, a building dedicated to the works of Bob Dylan, will open in Tulsa, Oklahoma in May 2022.

The Center will feature exhibits, public programs, performances, lectures, and publications. It is focused on the study and appreciation of Dylan and his worldwide significance.

The building will house over 100,000 Dylan artefacts including original manuscripts, unreleased recordings, and unseen film performances. The Bob Dylan Center will be housed in the Tulsa Arts District in downtown Tulsa. The area also contains the Tulsa Theater and Cain’s Ballroom.

Announcing The Bob Dylan Center® will open on May 10, 2022, welcoming visitors from around the world to access and… Posted by Bob Dylan Center on Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Among the many highlights that will be found at The Bob Dylan Center® are:

• An ever-evolving curated display of elements that illuminate the depth and breadth of the Bob Dylan Archive® collection.

• An immersive film experience that will initiate visitors through an innovative cascade of archival music and film, directed by renowned Dylan chronicler Jennifer Lebeau.

• A recreation of an authentic studio environment where visitors will experience what it was like to be present at one of Dylan’s historic recording sessions.

• The Columbia Records Gallery, which will provide an in-depth look at the creation, performance and production of timeless Dylan songs such as “Like a Rolling Stone,” “Tangled Up in Blue” and “Chimes of Freedom.”

• A screening room that will showcase Dylan-related scripted films, documentaries and concert performances, including never-before-seen material unearthed from the Archive.

• A multimedia timeline of Dylan’s life from his early years in Minnesota through the present day, written by award-winning historian Sean Wilentz.

• The Parker Brothers Gallery, which will explore the creative process through the work of other innovative artists, in an initial exhibit curated by influential author Lewis Hyde.

The official opening for the Bob Dylan Center is expected to be 10 May 2022.

