 Bob Dylan Just Released An Epic 17 Minute Song ‘Murder Most Foul’ - Noise11.com
Bob Dylan Murder Most Foul

Bob Dylan Just Released An Epic 17 Minute Song ‘Murder Most Foul’

by Paul Cashmere on March 27, 2020

in News

Bob Dylan has released a brand new song. It is the 17 minute epic ‘Murder Most Foul’.

‘Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty over the years,” Dylan said in a statement.

“This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.

“Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you”.

The song is about the assassination of John F’ Kennedy. It is Bob Dylan’s first original release since the 2012 ‘Tempest’ album.

Noise11.com

