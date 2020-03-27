Bob Dylan Just Released An Epic 17 Minute Song ‘Murder Most Foul’

Bob Dylan has released a brand new song. It is the 17 minute epic ‘Murder Most Foul’.

‘Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty over the years,” Dylan said in a statement.

“This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.

“Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you”.

The song is about the assassination of John F’ Kennedy. It is Bob Dylan’s first original release since the 2012 ‘Tempest’ album.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments