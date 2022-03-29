Bob Marley Orchestrated By The Chineke! Orchestra - Noise11.com

Chineke! Founder Chi-Chi Nwanoku OBE has orchestrated the music of Bob Marley.

The origins of the project date back to 2016 when the acclaimed cellist and 2016 BBC Young Musician of the Year Sheku Kenneh-Mason OBEcreated original arrangements for Marley’s ‘No Woman To Cry’ and ‘Redemption Song’.

That was noticed by the Marley family who decided to take it further.

Chineke! founder Chi-Chi Nwanoku OBE explains, “As a purely trained classical musician, the idea of being involved in a musical collaboration with the legendary Bob Marley was truly mind-blowing. I ardently believe that all genres of music should be open to absolutely everyone, so it was wonderful for Chineke! to be able to bring new orchestrations to these iconic tracks.”

Chi-Chi Nwanoku created The Chineke! Orchestra in 2015. The ensemble made its debut performance at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London’s Southbank Centre and are now the resident orchestra there.

The album will be released on 27 May 2022.

Bob Marley & The Chineke! Orchestra tracklist:

1. Exodus

2. Stir It Up

3. One Love/People Get Ready

4. Get Up, Stand Up

5. Is This Love

6. Redemption Song

7. Top Rankin’

8. Satisfy My Soul

9. I Shot The Sheriff

10. Turn Your Lights Down Low

