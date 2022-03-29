 Bob Marley Orchestrated By The Chineke! Orchestra - Noise11.com
Bob Marley and the Chineke Orchestra

Bob Marley and the Chineke Orchestra

Bob Marley Orchestrated By The Chineke! Orchestra

by Paul Cashmere on March 29, 2022

in News

Chineke! Founder Chi-Chi Nwanoku OBE has orchestrated the music of Bob Marley.

The origins of the project date back to 2016 when the acclaimed cellist and 2016 BBC Young Musician of the Year Sheku Kenneh-Mason OBEcreated original arrangements for Marley’s ‘No Woman To Cry’ and ‘Redemption Song’.

That was noticed by the Marley family who decided to take it further.

Chineke! founder Chi-Chi Nwanoku OBE explains, “As a purely trained classical musician, the idea of being involved in a musical collaboration with the legendary Bob Marley was truly mind-blowing. I ardently believe that all genres of music should be open to absolutely everyone, so it was wonderful for Chineke! to be able to bring new orchestrations to these iconic tracks.”

Chi-Chi Nwanoku created The Chineke! Orchestra in 2015. The ensemble made its debut performance at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London’s Southbank Centre and are now the resident orchestra there.

The album will be released on 27 May 2022.

Bob Marley & The Chineke! Orchestra tracklist:

1. Exodus
2. Stir It Up
3. One Love/People Get Ready
4. Get Up, Stand Up
5. Is This Love
6. Redemption Song
7. Top Rankin’
8. Satisfy My Soul
9. I Shot The Sheriff
10. Turn Your Lights Down Low

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bryan Ferry, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Roxy Music Announce Their First Tour In Over A Decade

Roxy Music have announced their first tour for 11 years.

33 mins ago
Joey Kramer with Aerosmith photo by Ros OGorman
Joey Kramer Is Taking A Break From Aerosmith

Joey Kramer is taking a "temporary leave of absence" from Aerosmith.

2 days ago
Genesis
Genesis … And Then They Were Done

Another of the great bands of the rock era has bitten the dust. Genesis played their final show ever in London on Saturday night (26 March 2022).

2 days ago
Rolling Stones El Mocambo
Rolling Stones To Release 1977 El Mocambo Performances As Live Album

The Rolling Stones will release another live album compiled from the two El Mocambo shows in Toronto, Canada from 1977.

2 days ago
Hall and Oates Marigold Sky
Hall & Oates Release ‘Marigold Sky’ For The First Time Ever On Vinyl

'Marigold Sky’ was the 15th Daryl Hall & John Oates album. The album was originally released as an Indie record and didn’t get the exposure Hall & Oates were accustomed to as RCA and Arista artists.

3 days ago
Neil Young Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 1971
UPDATED: Neil Young Next Three Archive Series Releases

Neil Young's next archive series release will be three historic concerts 'Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (Los Angeles: February 1, 1971)', 'Royce Hall (Los Angeles: January 30, 1971)' and 'Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live The Bottom Line) (NYC: May 16, 1974)'

4 days ago
Genesis
Genesis To Play Their Last Ever Show This Weekend In London

Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks will bring Genesis to an end this Saturday in London when their play their last ever show.

4 days ago