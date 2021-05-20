 Bon Jovi To Tour In Your Cinema - Noise11.com
Jon Bon Jovi, Bon Jovi, Photo, Ros O'Gorman

Bon Jovi, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Bon Jovi To Tour In Your Cinema

by Paul Cashmere on May 20, 2021

in News

Bon Jovi is going out on a 70-venue Australian tour for one night only on 10 June. Bon Jovi will play at a cinema near you.

The in-cinema concert experience will beam into 70 Aussie cinemas from the Paramount Theater in New Jersey.

The Bon Jovi Encore Nights concert will give fans a chance to hear live for the first time songs from the ‘2020’ album, released during the Covid lockdown of 2020 as well as all-time classics like “You Give Love A Bad Name”, “It’s My Life”, “Wanted Dead Or Alive”, “Bad Medicine”, and “Livin’ On A Prayer”.

Bon Jovi had announced the 2020 Tour in January 2020, before any of us knew what was about to come. The entire tour was cancelled in April because of the pandemic.

