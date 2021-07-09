 Bon Scott Would Now Be 75 - Noise11.com
Bon Scott photo from Bon Scott estate

Bon Scott photo from Bon Scott estate

Bon Scott Would Now Be 75

by Paul Cashmere on July 9, 2021

in News

AC/DC’s iconic singer Bon Scott would have turned 75 today.

To mark the moment two of Bon’s nephews have launched a new website in his honor.

In a statement the family shares, “On the occasion of what would have been his 75th birthday, the Bon Scott Estate (Ron’s two brothers and his nephew) are proud to launch the new website and take this important step toward elevating Bon’s legend and tending to his legacy. Bon was a unique singer, songwriter and character that the world should never forget.”

Bon Scott was 33 when he died in 1980. By that stage AC/DC had released the albums ‘High Voltage’ (1975), ‘TNT’ (1975), ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’ (1976), ‘Let There Be Rock’ (1977), ‘Powerage’ (1978) and ‘Highway To Hell’ (1979) as well as the live album ‘If You Want Blood You’ve Got It’ (1978).

Bon fronted AC/DC from 1974 to 1980 after replacing original singer David Evans who recorded just one single ‘Can I Get Next To You Girl’, ‘Rocking In The Parlour’ with the band.

Bon’s AC/DC hits were:

(Australian only Top 40 chart positions, because hey, fuck everyone else)

‘Baby Please Don’t Go’ (no 20, 1975)
‘High Voltage’ (no 10, 1975)
‘It’s a Long Way To The Top’ (no 9, 1975)
‘TNT’ (no 19, 1976)
‘Jailbreak’ (no 10, 1976)
‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’ (no 29, 1976)
‘Highway To Hell’ (no 24, 1979)

Prior to AC/DC Scott was a member of:

Fraternity (1970)

The Valentines (1966)

The Spektors (1964)

Bon’s family said, “This is an invitation for Bon’s fans and friends to gather and share their memories and observations of him and his music. His legacy lives in the hearts and minds of those who love him.”

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Freddie Mercury
Freddie Mercury Would Still Front Queen If He Were Around

Brian May believes Freddie Mercury would still be playing with Queen if he were here today.

14 hours ago
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Crosby Reveals How Joni Mitchell Dumped Him In A Song

Joni Mitchell dumped David Crosby in 1969 in the lyrics to a song.

2 days ago
Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter To Compete At Tokyo Olympics

Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica has made it onto the U.S. equestrian team for this year's Tokyo Olympics.

2 days ago
John Lawton of Uriah Heep
John Lawton of Uriah Heep Dead At 74

John Lawton, the one time lead singer of Uriah Heep, has died at the age of 74.

3 days ago
Queen and Adam Lambert
UK No 1 This Week Looks Like Being 40 year Old Queen’s Greatest Hits

Queen’s Greatest Hits could return to Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart this week following the release of a special 40th anniversary edition – for the first time since 1981.

3 days ago
Jim Morrison
Jim Morrison, Dead For 50 Years

Fans flocked to Pere-Lachaise cemetery in Paris over the weekend to pay tribute to Jim Morrison. Jim was 50-years dead on Saturday July 3.

4 days ago
Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen To Perform At New York City Reopening

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith are reportedly lining up a duet to help music mogul Clive Davis bring live music back to New York City.

5 days ago