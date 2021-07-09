Bon Scott Would Now Be 75 - Noise11.com

AC/DC’s iconic singer Bon Scott would have turned 75 today.

To mark the moment two of Bon’s nephews have launched a new website in his honor.

In a statement the family shares, “On the occasion of what would have been his 75th birthday, the Bon Scott Estate (Ron’s two brothers and his nephew) are proud to launch the new website and take this important step toward elevating Bon’s legend and tending to his legacy. Bon was a unique singer, songwriter and character that the world should never forget.”

Bon Scott was 33 when he died in 1980. By that stage AC/DC had released the albums ‘High Voltage’ (1975), ‘TNT’ (1975), ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’ (1976), ‘Let There Be Rock’ (1977), ‘Powerage’ (1978) and ‘Highway To Hell’ (1979) as well as the live album ‘If You Want Blood You’ve Got It’ (1978).

Bon fronted AC/DC from 1974 to 1980 after replacing original singer David Evans who recorded just one single ‘Can I Get Next To You Girl’, ‘Rocking In The Parlour’ with the band.

Bon’s AC/DC hits were:

(Australian only Top 40 chart positions, because hey, fuck everyone else)

‘Baby Please Don’t Go’ (no 20, 1975)

‘High Voltage’ (no 10, 1975)

‘It’s a Long Way To The Top’ (no 9, 1975)

‘TNT’ (no 19, 1976)

‘Jailbreak’ (no 10, 1976)

‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’ (no 29, 1976)

‘Highway To Hell’ (no 24, 1979)

Prior to AC/DC Scott was a member of:

Fraternity (1970)

The Valentines (1966)

The Spektors (1964)

Bon’s family said, “This is an invitation for Bon’s fans and friends to gather and share their memories and observations of him and his music. His legacy lives in the hearts and minds of those who love him.”

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments