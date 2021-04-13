Boom Crash Opera Kick It Out Live For 2021 - Noise11.com

Boom Crash Opera are Australia’s latest band to reactivate following the pandemic shutdown. Boom Crash Opera will head out on their ‘Kick It Out Live’ 2021 Australia tour starting May 7 in Albury.

Boom Crash Opera haven’t recorded a new album of original songs since 1997 but their five albums over the 10 year period from 1987 generated 10 Top 40 hits.

The first single ‘Great Wall’ was released in 1986 and reached no 5 on the Australian singles chart. It has often been a great opener to their shows.

‘Onion Skin’ (no 11, 1989) often closes their shows.

Boom Crash Opera Kick It Out Live dates are:

GET TICKETS HERE

May

7 – Beer DeLuxe, Albury NSW

14 – Hamilton Hotel, Brisbane QLD

15 – Parkwood Tavern, Gold Coast QLD

June

4 – Palms @ Crown, Melbourne VIC

5 – The Gov, Adelaide SA

11 – Mezz Bar, Wallsend, NSW

12 – Paddington RSL, Sydney NSW

13 – Sunken Monkey Hotel, Erina NSW

July

16 – Barwon Hotel, Winchelsea, VIC

17 – Doncaster Shopping Town Hotel, Doncaster VIC

August

1 – Republic Bar @ Longley International Hotel, Hobart TAS

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments