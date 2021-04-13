 Boom Crash Opera Kick It Out Live For 2021 - Noise11.com
Boom Crash Opera Kick It Out Live For 2021

by Paul Cashmere on April 13, 2021

Boom Crash Opera are Australia’s latest band to reactivate following the pandemic shutdown. Boom Crash Opera will head out on their ‘Kick It Out Live’ 2021 Australia tour starting May 7 in Albury.

Boom Crash Opera haven’t recorded a new album of original songs since 1997 but their five albums over the 10 year period from 1987 generated 10 Top 40 hits.

The first single ‘Great Wall’ was released in 1986 and reached no 5 on the Australian singles chart. It has often been a great opener to their shows.

‘Onion Skin’ (no 11, 1989) often closes their shows.

Boom Crash Opera Kick It Out Live dates are:

GET TICKETS HERE

May
7 – Beer DeLuxe, Albury NSW
14 – Hamilton Hotel, Brisbane QLD
15 – Parkwood Tavern, Gold Coast QLD

June
4 – Palms @ Crown, Melbourne VIC
5 – The Gov, Adelaide SA
11 – Mezz Bar, Wallsend, NSW
12 – Paddington RSL, Sydney NSW
13 – Sunken Monkey Hotel, Erina NSW

July
16 – Barwon Hotel, Winchelsea, VIC
17 – Doncaster Shopping Town Hotel, Doncaster VIC

August
1 – Republic Bar @ Longley International Hotel, Hobart TAS

