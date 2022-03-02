Boy George Australian Dates Rescheduled - Noise11.com

Boy George has bumped back his Fantabulosa tour dates by a year. The March 2022 shows in Melbourne and Sydney are now happening in March 2023.

Boy George said, “Of course this is disappointing as I was very much looking forward to getting back to Australia and working with these incredible Australian artists to bring FANTABULOSA to life, but it seems the universe had other plans! However, we are even more determined to bring the show to Australia next year and hope you will join the celebration!”

Fantabulousa features Courtney Act and Odette with a live band with Musical Direction by Andrew Worboys and Show Direction by Cameron Mitchell.

FANTABULOSA RESCHEDULED AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2023

Melbourne – Plenary, Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre

Saturday 11 March 2023

Sydney – Darling Harbour Theatre, ICC Sydney

Saturday 18 March 2023

