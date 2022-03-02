 Boy George Australian Dates Rescheduled - Noise11.com
Culture Club Encore Tour at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Sunday 11 December 2016. Culture Club headlined the show after support bands Wa Wa Nee, Pseudo Echo, Eurogliders and Real Life performed their sets. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Boy George Australian Dates Rescheduled

by Paul Cashmere on March 2, 2022

in News

Boy George has bumped back his Fantabulosa tour dates by a year. The March 2022 shows in Melbourne and Sydney are now happening in March 2023.

Boy George said, “Of course this is disappointing as I was very much looking forward to getting back to Australia and working with these incredible Australian artists to bring FANTABULOSA to life, but it seems the universe had other plans! However, we are even more determined to bring the show to Australia next year and hope you will join the celebration!”

Fantabulousa features Courtney Act and Odette with a live band with Musical Direction by Andrew Worboys and Show Direction by Cameron Mitchell.

FANTABULOSA RESCHEDULED AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2023

Melbourne – Plenary, Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre
Saturday 11 March 2023

Sydney – Darling Harbour Theatre, ICC Sydney
Saturday 18 March 2023

