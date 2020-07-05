Boy George Chucks A Tantrum On Australian Radio Show

Boy George hung up on Australian breakfast radio host Neil Breen on Friday morning during a live interview.

George is hugely successful in the country and currently serves as a coach on The Voice Australia, alongside Kelly Rowland, Guy Sebastian, and Delta Goodrem.

However, when Neil described George as “bigger than a big deal here in Australia” while playing his hit Karma Chameleon in the background, the star was unimpressed.

As Neil confessed he was feeling “a bit nervous” about getting to talk to his teenage idol, George snapped: “Well, especially after that terrible comment about my music. I mean, there’s about 10 records you missed, which were huge, massive hits.”

George then rattled off a list of some of his other popular songs, before saying, “I mean, please,” as Neil insisted: “We know how big you were. You were big in my house…”

“No, no, please don’t talk about me like I’m in past context,” the star fired. “It’s really insulting… You’re reintroducing me, someone whos been on national TV in Australia for the last four years. You don’t need to reintroduce me. I’m on TV. Everybody knows who I am.”

The stunned radio presenter told George, 59, it was “just a bit of fun”, as he urged him not to take his introduction so seriously, but it was too late, as he’d already cut off the call.

Taking to Twitter after the incident, the singer wrote: “Apparently I still need to be reintroduced to the Australian public. I must get a bigger hat! Just did one of the ‘dark ages’ radio interviews that ended with me hanging up!”

On his own account, Breen maintained he was merely “trying to tell George how much I liked him,” but brushed the scuffle off as “hilarious”.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments