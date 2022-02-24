Brad Shepherd Fronts His First Hoodoo Gurus Single Since 1994 - Noise11.com

You have to go back to 1994 for the last Hoodoo Gurus single to feature Brad Shepherd on lead vocals. That was ‘You Open My Eyes’ off the ‘Crank’ album.
Brad sings lead on at least one track on every Hoodoo Gurus album. For the new album ‘Chariot of the Gods’ he is upfront for ‘I Come From the Future’.
‘Chariots of the Gods’ will be released on 11 March. On 10 March, Hoodoo Gurus will stream a live performance of the album from Damien Gerard Studios on the NSW Central Coast.
https://www.emusiclive.com/Hoodoo_Gurus/Hoodoo_Gurus_Live_AEST
CHARIOT OF THE GODS
DIGITAL / CD TRACKLIST
Early Opener
World Of Pain
Get Out Of Dodge
Answered Prayers
Was I Supposed To Care?
Hang With The Girls
My Imaginary Friend
Equinox
Chariot Of The Gods
Carry On
I Come From The Future
Don’t Try To Save My Soul
Settle Down
Got To Get You Out Of My Life
VINYL TRACKLIST
Early Opener
World Of Pain
Get Out Of Dodge
Answered Prayers
Was I Supposed To Care?
Hang With The Girls
My Imaginary Friend
Equinox
Chariot Of The Gods
Carry On
Hung Out To Dry
Obviously Five Believers
I Wanna Be Your Man
I Come From The Future
Don’t Try To Save My Soul
Settle Down
Got To Get You Out Of My Life
HOODOO GURUS 40TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR
WITH VERY SPECIAL GUESTS
THE DANDY WARHOLS
Saturday, 2 April – Belvoir Amphitheatre, Perth WA
Tuesday, 5 April – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide SA
Wednesday, 6 April – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC
Saturday, 9 April – Hobart City Hall, Hobart TAS
Tuesday, 12 April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW
Wednesday, 13 April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW
Thursday, 14 April – Riverstage, Brisbane QLD
Saturday, 7 May – Sounds of Rock Festival
Bundaberg Recreational Precinct, Bundaberg QLD
