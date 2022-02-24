Brad Shepherd Fronts His First Hoodoo Gurus Single Since 1994 - Noise11.com

You have to go back to 1994 for the last Hoodoo Gurus single to feature Brad Shepherd on lead vocals. That was ‘You Open My Eyes’ off the ‘Crank’ album.

Brad sings lead on at least one track on every Hoodoo Gurus album. For the new album ‘Chariot of the Gods’ he is upfront for ‘I Come From the Future’.

‘Chariots of the Gods’ will be released on 11 March. On 10 March, Hoodoo Gurus will stream a live performance of the album from Damien Gerard Studios on the NSW Central Coast.

https://www.emusiclive.com/Hoodoo_Gurus/Hoodoo_Gurus_Live_AEST

CHARIOT OF THE GODS

DIGITAL / CD TRACKLIST

Early Opener

World Of Pain

Get Out Of Dodge

Answered Prayers

Was I Supposed To Care?

Hang With The Girls

My Imaginary Friend

Equinox

Chariot Of The Gods

Carry On

I Come From The Future

Don’t Try To Save My Soul

Settle Down

Got To Get You Out Of My Life

HOODOO GURUS 40TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

WITH VERY SPECIAL GUESTS

THE DANDY WARHOLS

Saturday, 2 April – Belvoir Amphitheatre, Perth WA

Tuesday, 5 April – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, 6 April – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 9 April – Hobart City Hall, Hobart TAS

Tuesday, 12 April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, 13 April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 14 April – Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 7 May – Sounds of Rock Festival

Bundaberg Recreational Precinct, Bundaberg QLD

