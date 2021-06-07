Brian Cadd and Russell Morris Are Hitting The Road Together - Noise11.com

Brian Cadd and Russell Morris will hit the road together again in July.
Brussell will play shows across New South Wales and Victoria following Russell’s Fabulous Caprettos dates and before Brian heads back live for the postponed Apia Good Times tour dates.
Russell was also due to front the formed Zoot Australian tour in November. That has now been bumped to 2021 due to Covid.
Brian Cadd and Russell Morris dates are:
Friday 9th July 2021
Evan Theatre, PENRITH NSW
https://penrith.panthers.com.au
Saturday 10th July 2021
Centro CBD, Wollongong NSW
www.centrocbd.com.au
Sunday 11th July 2021
Belmont 16s Sailing Club, BELMONT NSW
www.16s.com.au
Sunday 18th July 2021
The Gov, ADELAIDE SA
www.thegov.com.au
Thursday 22nd July 2021
Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, HAMILTON VIC
www.hamiltonpac.com.au
Friday 23rd July 2021
Bunjil Place, NARRE WARREN VIC
www.bunjilplace.com.au
Saturday 24th July 2021
Latrobe Performing Arts Centre (Town Hall Theatre), TRARALGON VIC
www.latrobe.vic.gov.au
