Brian Cadd and Russell Morris Are Hitting The Road Together - Noise11.com

Brian Cadd and Russell Morris will hit the road together again in July.

Brussell will play shows across New South Wales and Victoria following Russell’s Fabulous Caprettos dates and before Brian heads back live for the postponed Apia Good Times tour dates.

Russell was also due to front the formed Zoot Australian tour in November. That has now been bumped to 2021 due to Covid.

Brian Cadd and Russell Morris dates are:

Friday 9th July 2021

Evan Theatre, PENRITH NSW

https://penrith.panthers.com.au

Saturday 10th July 2021

Centro CBD, Wollongong NSW

www.centrocbd.com.au

Sunday 11th July 2021

Belmont 16s Sailing Club, BELMONT NSW

www.16s.com.au

Sunday 18th July 2021

The Gov, ADELAIDE SA

www.thegov.com.au

Thursday 22nd July 2021

Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, HAMILTON VIC

www.hamiltonpac.com.au

Friday 23rd July 2021

Bunjil Place, NARRE WARREN VIC

www.bunjilplace.com.au

Saturday 24th July 2021

Latrobe Performing Arts Centre (Town Hall Theatre), TRARALGON VIC

www.latrobe.vic.gov.au

