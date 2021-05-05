Brian Johnston Joins Foo Fighters for Back In Black - Noise11.com

AC/DC’s Brian Johnston turned up with Foo Fighters at the Vax Live 2021 event in Los Angeles on Sunday and belted out his AC/DC classic ‘Back In Black’.
Foo Fighters performed six songs at the event:
All My Life (from One by One, 2002)
Everlong (from The Color and the Shape, 1997)
Back In Black (AC/DC cover with Brian Johnston)
Times Like These (from One by One, 2002)
My Hero (from The Color and the Shape, 1997)
Best of You (from In Your Honor, 2005)
Johnston recently featured Dave Grohl for his ‘A Life On The Road’ special. In the episode Grohl says Foo Fighters showed Johnston the original Foo Fighters tour van and says he is bringing it out for the next Foo Fighters tour. “We are doing this tour that since it’s our 25th anniversary we are going to play in the round in the middle of the arena, and when the lights go out we are going to drive in the van, park it next to the stage, jump out, play for two and a half hours, get back in the van and back it out”.
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook