 Brian Johnston Joins Foo Fighters for Back In Black - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian Johnston Joins Foo Fighters for Back In Black

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 5, 2021

in News

AC/DC’s Brian Johnston turned up with Foo Fighters at the Vax Live 2021 event in Los Angeles on Sunday and belted out his AC/DC classic ‘Back In Black’.

Foo Fighters performed six songs at the event:

All My Life (from One by One, 2002)
Everlong (from The Color and the Shape, 1997)
Back In Black (AC/DC cover with Brian Johnston)
Times Like These (from One by One, 2002)
My Hero (from The Color and the Shape, 1997)
Best of You (from In Your Honor, 2005)

Johnston recently featured Dave Grohl for his ‘A Life On The Road’ special. In the episode Grohl says Foo Fighters showed Johnston the original Foo Fighters tour van and says he is bringing it out for the next Foo Fighters tour. “We are doing this tour that since it’s our 25th anniversary we are going to play in the round in the middle of the arena, and when the lights go out we are going to drive in the van, park it next to the stage, jump out, play for two and a half hours, get back in the van and back it out”.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lucinda Williams, SXSW 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lucinda Williams Reveals She Suffered A Stroke

Country star Lucinda Williams has confirmed that in November 2020 she suffered a stroke.

2 days ago
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Chili Peppers Sells Catalogue For $US140 Million

Red Hot Chili Peppers are the latest act to sell off their catalogue. Hipgnosis Songs has reportedly paid $140 million for the catalogue.

2 days ago
TISM, music news, noise11.com
Snake Named After TISM Member James Paull

One-time TISM guitarist James (Jock) Paull has had a snake named after him.

3 days ago
Rufus Wainwright - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rufus Wainwright To Perform Judy Garland Tribute Concert

Singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright will honour Judy Garland on her birthday with a special digital performance of his popular tribute concert.

3 days ago
JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jay-Z Sells Tidal To Jack Dorsey

JAY-Z has completed the sale of his streaming service Tidal to Jack Dorsey's financial services company, Square.

3 days ago
Dee Snider
Clive Palmer Order To Cough Up $1.5 million To Twisted Sister Over Copyright Infringement

Australian billionaire Clive Palmer is $1.5 million poorer today after the Australian Federal Court ruled he had breached copyright after using Twisted Sister’s ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ in a political advertisement.

6 days ago
Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman
Watch Jimmy Barnes Perform Flesh and Blood for Music From The Home Front

Miss Music From The Home Front? No worries, here is Jimmy Barnes performing his new song ‘Flesh and Blood’.

6 days ago